Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, the 2D mash-up of Gal Gun and Castlevania from developer Inti Creates, is currently unavailable from the North American eShop.

Although the game only launched at the tail end of February this year, there is currently no sight of it on the Switch eShop. A quick Google search of the game yields a result, but clicking on the link ends with a screen that states "Whoops! The info you're looking for can't be found! You might want to try searching again or explore one of the links below."

At the time of writing, the game is also unavailable on the Xbox storefront, but is still available on the PlayStation Store and Steam. It's also still available on the European and Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop storefronts as normal.

We have reached out to Inti Creates for comment and will update this article in due course.

In our review of Grim Guardians, we said that "for Metroidvania fans and lovers of Inti Creates' works, Grim Guardians certainly does enough to please", awarding it a score of 7/10. For our full thoughts, check out the article below: