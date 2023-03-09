Update [Thu 9th Mar, 2023 04:45 GMT]:

Inti Creates has announced Grim Guardians: Demon Purge will be undergoing an English name change in select regions due to a trademark complaint.

The new title will be "Gal Guardians: Demon Purge". This change will be rolled out across all platforms including the Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. The affected countries include the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

"This change comes after Inti Creates received a complaint regarding the title of Grim Guardians: Demon Purge from the owners of the trademark Grimguard"

As a result of this name change, the game is temporarily unavailable for purchase in some regions.

Inti Creates has also apologised to any customers who are impacted by this and aims to have the situation resolved as soon as possible - restoring access to the sale of the game on all platforms and regions.



If we hear about any further developments or updates, we'll let you know.

Original [Tue 7th Mar, 2023 16:00 GMT]:

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, the 2D mash-up of Gal Gun and Castlevania from developer Inti Creates, is currently unavailable from the North American eShop.

Although the game only launched at the tail end of February this year, there is currently no sight of it on the Switch eShop. A quick Google search of the game yields a result, but clicking on the link ends with a screen that states "Whoops! The info you're looking for can't be found! You might want to try searching again or explore one of the links below."

At the time of writing, the game is also unavailable on the Xbox storefront, but is still available on the PlayStation Store and Steam. It's also still available on the European and Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop storefronts as normal.

We have reached out to Inti Creates for comment and will update this article in due course.

