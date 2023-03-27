Last weekend saw the Splatoon 3 North American championships held at PAX East, and you can now grab yourself a free in-game banner to commemorate the occasion.

As shared via the official @SplatoonNA Twitter account, the Boston-themed banner is now available to all those with the Nintendo Switch Online app handy by scanning the QR code shared in the announcement tweet.

Just head over to the SplatNet 3 section of the NSO app, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and select the QR Code Reader option. It's then simply a case of scanning the image in the following tweet and boom!, you'll have a brand new banner waiting for you at the Splatoon 3 Lobby Terminal.

SRL Acronym Team back from vacation with a SQUID—a Super Quick Update Involving Downloads! Right now you can scan this QR code in SplatNet 3 and then head to the lobby terminal to get a sweet Boston-themed banner commemorating the Splatoon 3 North American Championship! pic.twitter.com/FSEqIKzjUl March 27, 2023

Whether you choose to display the banner with pride throughout the upcoming Splatfest is entirely your call, but it's always nice to have a few more options in the tank if you fancy a mid-tournament change.

