Publisher Forever Entertainment has today announced that the strategic mech battler sequel, Front Mission 2: Remake will be heading over to Switch on 12th June.

Following on from its predecessor (Front Mission 1st: Remake) this will be the first time that the series' second entry has been available outside of Japan and it promises to contain much more of the same battlefield action.

This game takes place 12 years after the events of the former, continuing the storyline to show what happened to the impoverished People's Republic of Alordesh after the war. The storyline was one of the most appealing aspects of the former entry, which we felt was let down by the randomness of the in-game combat.