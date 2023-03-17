Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Top Hat Studios has announced that last year's throwback platformer Frogun will be landing itself a sequel, as Frogun Encore is set to bring even more low-poly vibes our way this summer.

The last retro-inspired puzzle platformer was an all-around good time when it leapt onto the Switch in 2022 and the sequel looks as if it is doing much more of the same.

You will play as Renata (three years after the events of the first game) who is forced to take on a new fraction of evil flies, bent on bringing back some familiar faces. But this time around, you won't be alone. Jake can now stand alongside you throughout the story mode (if you so please), with co-op play available from the get-go.