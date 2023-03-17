On top of the added bonus of co-op play, the sequel also brings an expanded move set, increased exploration and even more items to be collected along the way. For a closer look at some of these new features, check out the following from Top Hat:
THE EMPEROR'S NEW MOVES
Building upon the original, FROGUN ENCORE features an expanded move-set and greater agility for our heroes. Catapult off ziplines, twirl and double jump, and launch yourself skywards by shooting grabbed enemies and objects downwards! Renata and Jake have all grown up, and they've learnt the tricks to boot.
AROUND THE WORLD
Flying on Hatter's new plane, you'll discover how Renata's world looks beyond the ruins of the Temple of Beelzebub, from the evil lord's home region of Mosquia, to the dry dunes of Sandalia, or the thermal lakes of Yushi. You might even run into some old friends, and even buy hats from them instead of from Hatter!
COMPANY IN TOW
Jake (and his nimble-tongued friend, Snatch!) are along for the ride from the start - again improving on the original, where multiplayer was only available for Versus arenas, FROGUN ENCORE is completely playable in local co-op for the main story game mode. Playable in either single player or co-op, a second player can jump in at any point during a stage! Bounce off each other's heads, race to the end, or collaborate to get every bit of treasure along the way and defeat bosses together. It's couch coop like in the old times! And with double the trouble, what kind of silliness will you get up to in photo mode?
COLLECT 'EM ALL
FROGUN ENCORE will fully delight and satiate your need for loot, with each level being stuffed absolutely to the brim with collectibles - grab coins to unlock new cosmetic hats and costumes, collect journal notes to learn more about the world of Frogun and General Fluff's plan, test your skills to receive reward emblems, and more!
We don't have an official release date outside of 'Summer 2023' just yet, but we will be sure to keep you all updated as soon as new details are revealed.