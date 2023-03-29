The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are due to release in spring 2023, which means the collection of classic Final Fantasy titles should be just around the corner. We don't have a date yet, and it sounds like Square Enix isn't ready to reveal that date yet, either — except pre-orders have started being charged.

Over on ResetEra (via Push Square), AlexFlame116 shared an email they got from Square Enix after the company indicated it would begin taking payment for the 35th Anniversary Edition from the 5th April. Others based in Europe have said they've received a similar email, but that payments will begin being processed from 31st March.

It's the same story on the FinalFantasy subreddit, with users there sharing the email from Square Enix, which states:

"We're not quite ready to reveal the launch date for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on console, (currently listed tentatively for May 31st) but we can tell you it's fast approaching."

So, the question is, if Square Enix is charging for the limited editions from 31st March or 5th April (region dependent), then the date must be soon, right? So when will we find out? According to one user, PlayAsia previously had the PS4 date listed as 20th May (before cancelling physical PS4 orders), but Square Enix is remaining tight-lipped about the actual date.

The digital release of the games — which include Final Fantasy I, II, III (from the NES), IV, V, and VI (from the SNES) — haven't appeared on storefronts just yet, but we're already a month into spring 2023. It's only a matter of time. But it's fair to say that everything surrounding the pre-order situation with the Pixel Remaster has been a bit odd.

Pre-orders for the Standard and Collector's Editions, which were a Square Enix Store-exclusive, dropped in the middle of the night North American time, and very early Europe time. The Standard sold out pretty much immediately, and the Collector's Edition proved to be a bit pricey. There's been one or two restocks since but with no prior warning.