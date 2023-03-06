Last week we got our first proper look at Nintendo's upcoming MAR10 Day Switch bundle. As revealed for the US, this set contains a standard model Switch with red Joy-Cons, a Mario Movie sticker sheet and one game from a choice of three. Nintendo Europe has today revealed the same offer for the continent, though its contents are slightly different.

Instead of getting to choose between a copy of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, the European bundle will come with a copy of Odyssey as standard. No option to change.

#NintendoSwitch including a red Joy-Con pair, a download code for #SuperMarioOdyssey and a set of The Super Mario Bros. Movie stickers is available for a limited time, starting this month! Please check with your local retailer for information on current availability. pic.twitter.com/yYcPGHyLhj March 6, 2023

Frankly, the Odyssey route is the one that we assumed most people would go down, but removing the choice does mean that those who were hoping to get a copy of the equally brilliant Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have to go and purchase that one separately (or grab one of the many bundles that include the racer instead).

The rest of the bundle remains identical to the one on offer in North America, with the standard Switch console, red Joy-Cons and sticker sheet all as we expected. This set is now available to pre-order on the My Nintendo Store for the price of £259.99 / 299,99€ and will officially release on 10th March.