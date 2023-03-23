The fighting game DNF Duel is on its way to the Nintendo Switch next month and for anyone who was interested in picking up this version of the game, you might want to read on...

While it's still on the way, the online experience in the Nintendo version won't support rollback netcode. This has been confirmed (again) in an FAQ for the title. The Switch version will instead support "delay-based netcode".

This isn't the first game on Switch to miss out on rollback netcode - titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ also left out Nintendo's system when adding this support. Rollback netcode tends to offer a smoother experience online and is favoured by the competitive scene.

Cross-play for this game will only be supported on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can learn more about DNF Duel in our previous coverage: