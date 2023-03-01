After a massive update for Disney Dreamlight Valley last week, Gameloft has now updated the game (again) - this time with a hotfix patch.

The team has received some useful feedback from the community which has allowed it to squash certain pesky bugs featured in the update and keep everything moving along in the Valley.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official Disney Dreamlight Valley website:

Disney Dreamlight Valley (1st March 2023)

Bug Fixes:

- Players can now place the main chest outdoors.

- Players are no longer blocked from giving gifts to critters while completing Mirabel’s questline.

- “Stitch’s Hobby” quest: The quest should now progress as normal when Stitch reaches the bottom of the Mystical Cave.

- “What Home Feels Like” quest: Players currently stuck on this quest will be granted Dandelion Syrup in order to allow them to progress.

- Gifting the Fishing Training Manual to Ariel no longer locks her role.

- Players should no longer be blocked from entering Chez Remy after moving it.

- Updated game splash screen.

- Improved stability of Touch of Magic tool.

- Fixed a bug which caused certain motifs to not show up in the Touch of Magic tool.

- Switching between door skins without applying the change no longer prevents door placement.

- Improved menu on various platforms.

- Improved fishing tutorial stability.