Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Speed Crew is a delightful-looking online and local co-op game which takes the party from the kitchen to the pit stop. And, amidst a flurry of Overcooked-inspired games, Ukrainian developer Wild Fields has created something that stands out in the garage.

The game is launching on Switch on 8th June ahead of other platforms and throws you and up to three other grease monkeys right into the thick of it. You get to build and prepare a range of racing cars inspired by motorsports vehicles of the past, with multiple levels based on classic races from the 1970s to today.

In Speed Crew, you and your fellow mechanics will have over 40 different ways of fixing up cars for the race track. From basic actions like changing tires to completely retooling an engine — you might even need to get a hammer out — it's all about working together and causing as much chaos as possible. Plus, as we mentioned above, you can play this with friends and family either locally or online.

Wild Fields has given us a rundown of the main features, which show that this toolkit is full to bursting:

Features

- Control a chaotic race day pit crew and fix cars in over 48 levels

- Replace engines, change tires, hammer out dents and much more

- Dynamic stage hazards ensure that no two pit stops are the same

- There’s no I in team! Communication and cooperation are crucial to victory on track

- Become a smooth operator with a wide variety of customisation options

You'll need to adapt to the spontaneity all while working out a suitable strategy for tacking those complex cars this June when Speed Crew crosses the finish line. You can wishlist the game on Steam right now in case you want to see more of the game or check out Wild Field's website.

Will you be there when the checkered flag waves on release day? Let us know!