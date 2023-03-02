Mooneaters, Untold Tales, and VARSAV Games have announced Everdream Valley, a brand new 3D farming sim that - in their words - is looking to be "your new favourite cosy farming game".
Launching on the Switch in Spring 2023, the game sees you restore your special corner of the valley during the day, and take part in magical dreams at night that will let you embody various farmland creatures.
Here's some more information from Untold Games:
As a young child spending the summer on your grandparents' farm, Everdream Valley is about recapturing the days of childhood adventure and endless imagination. A time when things like work, responsibilities or relationships were the last thing on your mind. Explore the open world with plenty of activities all while you try to get to the bottom of what is giving you these magic dreams at night.
Features:
Bring Life and Charm Back to the Farm:
This little homestead needs a lot of attention. A sprawling variety of fruits and veggies to grow and a vast collection of animals to raise. Protect your crops, keep your animals happy and gather the resources to repair and expand your farm.
Create an Animal Paradise:
Everdream Valley has very few people disturbing the peace so animals thrive here. Pigs, cows, chickens, ducks, goats, alpacas… the list goes on. Each creature (wild and domesticated) comes with some unique influence on your farm. Everdream Valley is all about caring for animals, so rest assured you’ll never be turning your favorite cow Bessie into a burger patty.
The Best of Fluffy Sidekicks
At your side will always be your trusty doggie companion. Choose from 13 different breeds and train your best bud to help with things like herding, tracking, finding treasure and more. There's a cat too. Win him over and maybe he'll do something for you in return too. Maybe
The Magic Comes Out at Night
At night the magic of the valley comes out and your dreams let you become one of many animals on the farm through unique mini games. Each has its own special reward or impact on your farm the next day.
A Relaxed Sandbox of Adventures
Your summer days in the valley aren’t just about looking after the farm. There’s so much more to do! Spend the nights camping, build a treehouse, catch and collect bugs, go fishing, get new clothes, cook, take photos, build furniture, go treasure hunting. Each adventure gives you something back to help you grow your farm even more.
If you want to try out the game for yourself now, there's a free demo available over on Steam.
What do you think? Reckon it can hold up to the likes of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments (7)
YAAAY...!!! 😃😃😃
Everdream Valley on console version !
Another cute farming sim games for my collection.
I saw PS5 version mentioned from the trailer so hopefully the physical version of all version will be available. 😊
This looks good! As someone who cares for five goats and a chicken, I can’t wait to try this. I wonder if there will be a demo?
I’ll stick to stardew
Wish this title all the best. Looks cozy for sure. I have played multiple Harvest Moon titles since the N64 and have dumped tons of hours into Stardew, but man am I getting fatigued of seeing this genre everywhere now…
I'm sorry, but nothing about this looks even remotely close to Stardew Valley's quality to me. Just another generic farming sim.
Stardew's crown isn't worn just because it's a great farming game, but because it's a labor of love made by one dedicated, passionate weirdo who has fostered an incredible community since before the game was even released. As far as I can tell, every farming game that's come since is just riding on its coattails without any of the spirit that makes it special. I've never seen any other game, regardless of genre, occupy the space that SDV does.
I wish these developers well, but if you come at the king, you best not miss…
