Mooneaters, Untold Tales, and VARSAV Games have announced Everdream Valley, a brand new 3D farming sim that - in their words - is looking to be "your new favourite cosy farming game".

Launching on the Switch in Spring 2023, the game sees you restore your special corner of the valley during the day, and take part in magical dreams at night that will let you embody various farmland creatures.

Here's some more information from Untold Games:

As a young child spending the summer on your grandparents' farm, Everdream Valley is about recapturing the days of childhood adventure and endless imagination. A time when things like work, responsibilities or relationships were the last thing on your mind. Explore the open world with plenty of activities all while you try to get to the bottom of what is giving you these magic dreams at night.



Features: Bring Life and Charm Back to the Farm:

This little homestead needs a lot of attention. A sprawling variety of fruits and veggies to grow and a vast collection of animals to raise. Protect your crops, keep your animals happy and gather the resources to repair and expand your farm. Create an Animal Paradise:

Everdream Valley has very few people disturbing the peace so animals thrive here. Pigs, cows, chickens, ducks, goats, alpacas… the list goes on. Each creature (wild and domesticated) comes with some unique influence on your farm. Everdream Valley is all about caring for animals, so rest assured you’ll never be turning your favorite cow Bessie into a burger patty.

The Best of Fluffy Sidekicks

At your side will always be your trusty doggie companion. Choose from 13 different breeds and train your best bud to help with things like herding, tracking, finding treasure and more. There's a cat too. Win him over and maybe he'll do something for you in return too. Maybe The Magic Comes Out at Night

At night the magic of the valley comes out and your dreams let you become one of many animals on the farm through unique mini games. Each has its own special reward or impact on your farm the next day. A Relaxed Sandbox of Adventures

Your summer days in the valley aren’t just about looking after the farm. There’s so much more to do! Spend the nights camping, build a treehouse, catch and collect bugs, go fishing, get new clothes, cook, take photos, build furniture, go treasure hunting. Each adventure gives you something back to help you grow your farm even more.

If you want to try out the game for yourself now, there's a free demo available over on Steam.

What do you think? Reckon it can hold up to the likes of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.