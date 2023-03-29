Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Acute Owl Studio's undead cooking game Bone's Cafe is coming to Switch on 31st March, and it looks absolutely to die for. The game launched on Steam last year to extremely positive reviews, and now it's rising from the grave to make its mark on the eShop.

Taking inspiration from Overcooked, in Bone's Cafe, you're a necromancer who's dropped out of school in order to open your own cafe. That's everyone's dream in college, right? Well, you can use those necromancy powers to run that cafe, and you'll get to customise the layout, tell your minions what to do, and work together with friends.

And just like the hugely popular cooking party game, Bone's Cafe is a couch co-op experience that you can play with friends and family. Accompanied by adorable pixel graphics and a peppy soundtrack, your army of skeletal chefs and spooky servers will need to keep all manner of weird and wonderful creatures happy. Oh, and you can harvest ingredients from your customers. How delightful.

Here's a rundown of the game from Acute Owl Studio:

Bone’s Cafe is a fast paced, 1-4 Players couch co-op, cooking game. Customize the layout of your kitchen to guarantee your success. Specialize your menu in ingredients and recipes to design your ultimate cafe. Put your necromancy skills to the test and raise your own undead kitchen staff.

Discover!

Experiment with and discover all (90+) recipes using a wide variety of ingredients. You have the freedom to design your menu around a concept, a taste, or whatever you’d like your cafe to serve. Build and expand!

Get creative and customize the layout of your cafe for maximum cooking efficiency. Earn money and visit the shop to buy all the tools you’ll need to create an efficient workflow. Expand your cafe size by progressing through the story and increasing your cafe Skull Ranking. Play with friends!

You can invite up to 3 friends to enjoy this fun and silly game together (Local couch co-op or Remote Play). Summon minions!

Feeling overwhelmed? Put your necromancy skills to the test and summon undead assistants. Assign them simple tasks to take the burden off of your skull, you’re going to need them in order to expand. Features

- Customizable cafe layout

- Customizable cafe menu

- Experiment with ingredients in the kitchen to discover 97 recipes to add to the menu

- Use stealth to harvest exotic ingredients from your cafe customers

- Automate your cafe with minions

- Play with your friends in local coop 1-4 player or Steam Remote Play

- Campaign mode

- Challenge mode

Bone's Cafe launches on the Switch eShop this Friday, 31st March, for £13.49 / $14.99. Will you be rattling your bones to get to this kitchen? Let us know in the comments!