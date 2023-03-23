A brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game based on The Last Ronin, the 2020 graphic novel miniseries, is currently in development. Doug Rosen, Paramount Global's senior vice president for games and emerging media, confirmed this in an interview with Polygon.

The Last Ronin is a critically-acclaimed graphic novel in the TMNT series which is set in the future and stars only one of the turtles — all of the others have since been exterminated, including Splinter (we won't tell you which turtle has survived, of course). The miniseries spans five issues between 2020 and 2022, and was written by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz, and Andy Kuhn, with art from Kuhn and Ben Bates, who's known for contributing to Archie's Sonic the Hedgehog comics.

Rosen says that the game, which is inspired by recent third-person action RPGs like God of War, will be authentic to The Last Ronin's more mature style. This is a graphic novel that isn't for kids, but it's an absolutely outstanding one that's beloved by TMNT fans. There are plenty of TMNT projects going on at the moment, and we suspect the rumoured 2023 title isn't The Last Ronin: