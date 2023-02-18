Apart from a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition announcement at the latest Direct broadcast, Nintendo also unveiled a brand new Link amiibo based on his appearance in this new entry.

If you happen to be located in the UK and have been looking to secure this amiibo for yourself, now is your chance. Amazon pre-orders have officially gone live in this location. It will set you back £28.97 and will be released on 12th May 2023 (the same day as Tears of the Kingdom). It's currently the "best seller" in Switch consoles, games & accessories category.

This amiibo will allow you to unlock helpful materials and weapons in the game. There'll even be some themed paraglider fabrics, as previously described by Nintendo:

"Scanning amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series will also give you helpful materials and weapons. You can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned."

