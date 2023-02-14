Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've seen all sorts of leaks in the lead-up to the Mario Movie and now the folks at IGN have done an unboxing video.

Ahead of the Jakks Pacific Mario Movie toy line release on 26th February, here's a look at the entire set of toys, action figures, and playsets that will be released. You can see Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad, along with karts and even Peach's Castle.

This toy lineup will be available in both North America and Europe. Prices start at $5.99, with some of the more impressive items priced at $29.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).