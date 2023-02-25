Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

February 2023 has, all things considered, been a surprisingly busy month for the Switch. Not only did we get the likes of Octopath Traveler II, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Tales of Symphonia Remastered, but the one and only Metroid Prime Remastered also shadow dropped digitally during Nintendo's Direct presentation.

With this in mind, we reckon there are probably a handful of games you might have missed amongst the slew of blockbusters, so to rectify that, the lovely Alex, Zion, and Felix have picked out three hidden gems that you ought to be checking out.

What games are those exactly? Well, we've got the co-op adventure game Blanc from Casus Ludi, the curious language-focused puzzler 7 Days to End with You from Lizardry, and the Super Mario Bros. 2 inspired platformer Onion Assault from Hörberg Productions. So be sure to watch the video above to find out exactly why you should have these three games on your radar.

Did you buy these February 2023 hidden gems? What else did you pick up this month? Let us know with a comment below.