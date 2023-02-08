One eShop gem that's already been released this year is Vengeful Guardian: Moon Rider - a homage to classic 16-bit action platformers like Shinobi III and Hagane: The Final Conflict. If you've been holding out for a physical copy of this one, the good news is pre-orders are now live.
There's the option of a standard edition (34,90 €), collector's edition (69,90 €), and a deluxe edition (149,90 €) - note: European pricing:
Standard Edition:
- The game is region free.
- First Edition: includes an instruction booklet and reversible cover.
- Limited to 3000 copies.
Collector's Edition:
This numbered edition of 800 copies includes:
- The physical video game Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider for Nintendo Switch with a reversible cover and its instruction manual.
- Game Series style cardboard box with silver Pantone.
- 32-page booklet with interview of the creators (JoyMasher).
- Original soundtrack on 2 CDs.
- Double-sided A3 poster.
Deluxe Edition:
This numbered edition of 300 copies includes:
- The physical video game Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider for Nintendo Switch with a reversible cover and its instruction manual.
- Deluxe finish cardboard box with silver Pantone (numbered at 300 copies).
- Retro 16-bit style plastic game box with instructions manual.
- Game Series style cardboard box with silver Pantone.
- 32-page booklet with interview of the creators (JoyMasher).
- Audio tape with a selection of music tracks.
- Original soundtrack on 2 CDs.
- Double-sided A3 poster.
- Keyart printed on brushed aluminom plate.
In our review of Venegeful Guardian: Moon Rider, we called it an absolute triumph in 'neo-retro' game design - boasting fluid combat, plenty of variety in environment and enemy design, and an art style that looked straight from the early '90s.