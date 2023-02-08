I'm really disagree with these physical releases being announced after an initial digital release. Expecting people to buy things twice + more over if they want a physical is a really dodgy practice these days that doesn't get the negative press that it should.

Should we just be expected to hold out for a physical on the off chance that it may happen, or you know, support the developer and initial digital release at full price?

There really needs to be some sort of official early-adopters digital release, with full knowledge of a physical release coming in the pipeline. I purchased this on launch because Joymasher are awesome, it looked fantastic and I wanted to support the dev team - not because I couldn't wait for a physical. I could have definitely gone that route though, had I known it was in the pipeline.

Buying the same thing twice doesn't make you a super-fan, it makes you a chump.

The times we live in, eh?