Remember that second collection of Valis that arrived on the Nintendo Switch last September in Japan? Well, Edia has now released it locally on the eShop for $44.99 USD.

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II comes packed with three more entries in the Valis series. Players can revisit Valis IV (PC Engine), Syd of Valis (Genesis / Mega Drive) and Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (Genesis / Mega Drive). There's also the bonus game Valis: The Phantasm Soldier for the MSX computer system.

All of these versions are supported with "modern playability features" such as Sound Mode, Visual Mode and Rewind Mode. The game menus have also been "brushed up" to improve the overall experience. Here's a bit about the series' origins (via Nintendo.com), along with a look at the collection:

"The Valis: The Fantasm Soldier series began as a side-scrolling action game on Japanese PCs in 1986. These armor-clad gals captured the hearts of many fans throughout the years with extremely satisfying gameplay and unique worldbuilding that led to the creation of many sequels over the years that have been developed and ported across many console generations. Even now, 35 years after its debut, the Valis series still has many passionate fans all over the world."

