It's been a little while since we got a new, bonafide Star Fox game, but this upcoming Switch release from publisher Raptor Claw looks like it might just scratch the same itch.

FUR Squadron launches on the eShop on March 17th, 2023 at a price of £6.29, and judging from the above trailer and accompanying screenshots, it looks very much like classic Star Fox, but with an extra burst of colour and flair. Heck, even the main characters look pretty similar to Star Fox himself, Peppy Hare, and Slippy Toad. Overall, we're liking the vibe.

Here's some more info from Raptor Claw on the game's features:

- An action and narrative-driven on-rails adventure with a classic 90’s shooter flair.

- Smooth and quick gameplay through levels full of enemies and massive bosses. Unlock their secrets and power-up your star ship for maximum performance.

- Six Levels. Three levels of difficulty piloting a variety of ships.

- Original synthesizer soundtrack to match the retrowave aesthetics.

- A lovely axolotl!

What do you think? Will you be picking this one up when it launches next month? Let us know with a comment.