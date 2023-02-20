It's been a little while since we got a new, bonafide Star Fox game, but this upcoming Switch release from publisher Raptor Claw looks like it might just scratch the same itch.
FUR Squadron launches on the eShop on March 17th, 2023 at a price of £6.29, and judging from the above trailer and accompanying screenshots, it looks very much like classic Star Fox, but with an extra burst of colour and flair. Heck, even the main characters look pretty similar to Star Fox himself, Peppy Hare, and Slippy Toad. Overall, we're liking the vibe.
Here's some more info from Raptor Claw on the game's features:
- An action and narrative-driven on-rails adventure with a classic 90’s shooter flair.
- Smooth and quick gameplay through levels full of enemies and massive bosses. Unlock their secrets and power-up your star ship for maximum performance.
- Six Levels. Three levels of difficulty piloting a variety of ships.
- Original synthesizer soundtrack to match the retrowave aesthetics.
- A lovely axolotl!
What do you think? Will you be picking this one up when it launches next month? Let us know with a comment.
More Rail Shooters for Switch is a good thing. If it is a good one, I might just do a barrel roll!
If this gets a good review then at that price point I can’t say no.
Looks like it's inspired by Terminalmontage's Star Fox Vaporwave Dimension
And that's a compliment
When you ask for Star Fox,
and what Grandma comes back with.
I'm sold already. If Nintendo won't give us more Star Fox, I'm glad to see other folks doing their part to give us something similar
They forgot to add textures
Ehhh... i'm all for derivitave inspired games but this just seems like a blatant copy...
Looks pretty good, sometimes I remember those old titles and there's probably good reason they haven't brought them back. Honestly, indie developers are probably the best bet for making spirtual successors for these old nintendo games.
Looking at today's market I feel like it would be tough to charge full price for a rail shooter and a zero gravity racer like fzero without expanding on the formula.
Not feeling this one, it looks slow, the visuals aren't that impressive with very thick edges on the 3D geometry, and the 80s cyberspace aesthetic doesn't really make sense.
The visuals remind me a LOT of this old laserdisc game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YANvpuBCQtA
Yeah I mean paying homage or making a spiritual successor too Star Fox is great...but this just feels like a knock-off. And the 80's retro neon looks feels at odds with the characters on top of it, not to mention a little but late to the fad.
Psychedelic Furs?
I like the way the gameplay looks. It uses the Star Fox formula but does something interesting with it visually. But I’m not sure it was the best idea to also include talking cartoon animals. That’s really a bit too derivative and I wish they’d trust their own creativity more.
Is there a narrative reason for why they are only fighting in like VR instead of real life?
Nintendo legal counsel on line 1 . . .
It look like a lost Star Fox game from the Virtual Boy now finally in polish form.
