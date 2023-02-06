The UK charts are in and the Switch's big hitter for January — Fire Emblem Engage — has slipped out of the top ten. After taking number one on its debut week and dropping to seventh last week, the strategy RPG is now charting in 16th on the UK's weekly boxed charts.
FIFA 23 is back on top after being pushed out of the number one slot two weeks ago. Last week's number one, Dead Space, is now in third just behind God of War Ragnarok and ahead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
The only new release in the top ten is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, a brand new platformer featuring everyone's favourite cartoon sponge. The game has just squeaked into the top ten, and 50% of sales for the game were for the Switch version.
Otherwise, it's a top ten full of familiar favourites such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Pokémon Violet, and Minecraft
Here is this week's top ten:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
2
|1
|FIFA 23
|
3
|2
|
God of War Ragnarok
|
1
|3
|Dead Space
|
5
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
8
|6
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
10
|7
|Minecraft
|
7
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
10
|9
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|10
|SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
[Compiled by GfK]
Have you picked up any of the top ten this week? Let us know in the comments!
Comments (30)
Something that confuses me on the SpongeBob game, was watching some Star Trek Prodigy the other day and kept getting ads for SpongeBob Minecraft DLC without a single mention of Cosmic Shake. Just seems weird that it wasn't being advertised at all.
Wow Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still 4!
I really think NL should try and get access to the specific data from gfk. Reporting on chart positions alone without the units is really not that interesting or relevant.
Spongebob has secured a top 10... but it also sold less than GTA V and Minecraft, two games that have been around forever. Woo?!
I know it costs money to get the data, but surely they'll do you a deal since you're reporting on it?
Not surprising, the people who wanted it bought it when it came out.
Wait, you say that GTA V was number 7 last week? It hasnt been in the top 10 for a few weeks, and Minecraft and Violet were both 10?
Great seeing GoWR still doing so well.
Spongebob sells. I think that is a good 3d game. It looks pretty good and fun to play.
Mario Kart, Minecraft and GTA. At that point it feels like everyone and their grandmothers pet would have a copy of these games.
Can't say I'm surprised even my sister who is a huge emblem fan thinks this one is a bit meh I wouldn't know I don't really play the emblem games I'm currently playing Shining Force on the Mega Drive so I might give emblem another shot.
Yeah, most people who wanted Engage probably have already bought it, but again let's not forget about the abysmal advertising outside Japan.
Anyway, good to see Cosmic Shake in the top 10!
Have they already patched out Spongebob's performance problems on Switch?
@RobTheIII It does probably depend on why she plays Emblem. All the reviews I see say it is the best game in the series in terms of the actual combat, what you can do, character upgrades etc. but everything else has regressed from Three Houses.
I have enjoyed my time with it so far but I do agree the characters (at least up to chapter 10) are a bit meh and I do not care for the bond sequences. The mobile game elements have also creeped in with gacha mechanics and mundane tasks to do in the main hub after every mission.
FIFAAAAA!
** shakes fist **
For Engage, I really think the main character’s two color hair/eyes was too much and cost them sales. Also, not having the past Fire Emblem games in some form on switch and Engage including past heroes as main point left new fans out of the loop.
Every week I see GTA V in the top 10 charts a little part of me dies inside
@Bunkerneath people wanted god of war ragnarok a lot more then engage and it is in second place almost 3 months later..
Time will tell if engage has legs. It’s a good game and Alear’s design is part of the plot (it’s very obvious but still) so no big deal on that front.
It's excellent for what it is: a follow-up to Awakening and Fates. The gameplay is even more refined, the map design is second only to Conquest, and the presentation is truly gorgeous.
With that said, I fully understand why it would disappoint someone who came into the series with Three Houses and expected the next game to have similarly deep writing and serious themes. Hopefully the K-T team that created the most successful Fire Emblem title to date will continue to make new entries in that style as well.
Nice God of War numbers, although I have a sneaking suspicion that PS5 bundles are probably contributing heavily to its success, same as with Horizon Forbidden West.
How are it’s sales vs Three Houses?
They should've just left Engage unfinished. They did that for 3 Houses AND 3 Hopes, and it's tricked people into arguing for years that it's actually like, super deep and intentionally vague.
The characters in Engage are largely great too, but most people see one or two conversations about tea from a character like Celine and then write them off entirely.
"We want depth!" The community cries, but what they really want is someone to trauma dump their sad backstory on the first conversation so that they can feel like they're playing a "mature" game.
Three Houses really did capture a wider audience, huh? It’s been interesting to see the response online to Engage. Personally, I enjoy it, but I’ve seen quite a few gamers online that joined on to the series with 3H and are disappointed by Engage.
@BLD tbh, the first round of supports in Engage didn’t do the game any favors. It’s a shame though that some people didn’t give the characters more time, because there is a lot more to Celine than tea once you get deeper into her supports.
FIFA, God of War, CoD, Grand Theft Auto.
It’d be like looking at the music charts and seeing Oasis there forever and ever. 😴
@BLD
Three Houses was quite unfinished in multiple ways, I wouldn't say the story was one of them.
I found the story to be quite decent, actually. Considering Fire Emblem in general tends to have pretty bad stories, at least in recent history, Three Houses stood out a bit. Even if it wasn't really anything ground breaking.
Haven't played Engage yet, so I can't judge that one.
i mean the fire emblem is still pretty niche i guess. you cant just pick it up and play like mario kart or spong bob. and not everyone is keen on playing it day 01, it prolly will not decrease in price but I tend to prioritize 3rd party titles as they seems to get out of print earlier.
GTA V = 170 million copies sold...and going...
Minecraft = 238 million copies sold...and going...
Mario Kart 8 = 48,4 (switch) + 8,46 (wii u) = 56,86 million copies sold...and going...
@BLD That's an incredibly unreasonable take. You may prefer one game over the other, but to pretend that the characters and the story in Engage aren't much, much simpler and basic than the one in Three Houses is an exercise in self-delusion.
@Axecon GTA V was the game that evolved the most with updates of all time.
GTA Online, within GTA V is a completely new game, gigantic, full of coop and competitive game modes, there is even racing games within GTA online.
No kidding, there are dozens of games within this game. From Pocker, to jet ski racing, to puzzles, to action games, everything. It's a huge infinite ecosystem.
Perhaps the greatest game of all time.
@nocdaes End of year figures which included digital for European territories showed Sony had 8 of the best-selling titles of 2022 (either exclusives or where ps5 was the best-selling version). Painted a very different picture to the weekly boxed charts we were seeing throughout the year. Not that these charts aren't interesting but they're clearly not as relevant as they were a decade or so ago.
@Kirgo
Crimson flower literally ends several chapters early and never sees you actually fight the villains they built up the whole time.
2 of the other routes are literally like, the same route, but with one unexplained final boss replacing another.
And then Azure Moon is maybe 80% the same as those 2 routes, the main difference being it just has a couple less maps than either and never even pretends to explain the Slitherers.
All 3 routes of 3 Hopes are literally unfinished, by design, by admission in interviews.
@sinndec
The story is definitely simpler and I never said otherwise.
It's also at least complete, and doesn't entirely contradict itself. Claude's route in Three Hopes has the most consistently godawful writing in the entire franchise, and yes that includes Fates.
The characters are every bit as complex, on the whole.
