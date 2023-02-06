The UK charts are in and the Switch's big hitter for January — Fire Emblem Engage — has slipped out of the top ten. After taking number one on its debut week and dropping to seventh last week, the strategy RPG is now charting in 16th on the UK's weekly boxed charts.

FIFA 23 is back on top after being pushed out of the number one slot two weeks ago. Last week's number one, Dead Space, is now in third just behind God of War Ragnarok and ahead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The only new release in the top ten is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, a brand new platformer featuring everyone's favourite cartoon sponge. The game has just squeaked into the top ten, and 50% of sales for the game were for the Switch version.

Otherwise, it's a top ten full of familiar favourites such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Pokémon Violet, and Minecraft

Here is this week's top ten:

Last Week This Week Game 2 1

FIFA 23

3 2

God of War Ragnarok 1 3

Dead Space 5 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6 5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 8 6

Nintendo Switch Sports 10 7

Minecraft

7 8

Grand Theft Auto V 10 9

Pokémon Violet - 10

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Have you picked up any of the top ten this week? Let us know in the comments!