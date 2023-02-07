It is a truth universally acknowledged that at some point in each of our lives we will become a playable character in Fortnite. The crossovers have covered everything from Black Adam to John Cena and now it is the turn of Geralt of Rivia to take up the sword as The Witcher crossover leaps from the Battle Bus today.

There are a selection of quests that you Battle Pass owners will have to complete in order to unlock the Geralt outfit, all of which are available in the game right now. From defeating bosses and completing bounties to doing emotes in specific locations, details of the quests were shared in the latest Fortnite blog post, but you can also check out each of the tasks below:

Activate augment reality in five different matches: Unlocks the Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen

Complete three bounties: Unlocks the Muscle Memory Spray

Defeat a boss: Unlocks the Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling

Emote in the Citadel Throne Room: Unlocks the Igni Sign Emote

Deal 500 melee weapon damage to opponents: Unlocks the Witcher's Steel Sword Pickaxe





Enter the School of Llama to progress through the challenges, and earn multiple in-game rewards each week!

Aside from the above quests, there will also be more rewards to unlock when the event's second page becomes available on 28th February. We don't know the full rewards that are yet to come at the moment, but the Epic blog post confirmed that an alternative style for Geralt will be on the table.

What do you make of this crossover? Toss your thoughts to the comments section below!