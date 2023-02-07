It is a truth universally acknowledged that at some point in each of our lives we will become a playable character in Fortnite. The crossovers have covered everything from Black Adam to John Cena and now it is the turn of Geralt of Rivia to take up the sword as The Witcher crossover leaps from the Battle Bus today.
There are a selection of quests that you Battle Pass owners will have to complete in order to unlock the Geralt outfit, all of which are available in the game right now. From defeating bosses and completing bounties to doing emotes in specific locations, details of the quests were shared in the latest Fortnite blog post, but you can also check out each of the tasks below:
- Activate augment reality in five different matches: Unlocks the Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen
- Complete three bounties: Unlocks the Muscle Memory Spray
- Defeat a boss: Unlocks the Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling
- Emote in the Citadel Throne Room: Unlocks the Igni Sign Emote
- Deal 500 melee weapon damage to opponents: Unlocks the Witcher's Steel Sword Pickaxe
Aside from the above quests, there will also be more rewards to unlock when the event's second page becomes available on 28th February. We don't know the full rewards that are yet to come at the moment, but the Epic blog post confirmed that an alternative style for Geralt will be on the table.
[source fortnite.com]
Comments (6)
The quests are harder than the usual BattlePass bonus character quests.
Mainly because this update removed bounties from team rumble which is the go to questing gamemode due to respawns.
@darkswabber I’ve been playing for a year, but only solo, and it never dawned on me that quests could be easy on teams. I do agree the quests seemed hard than usual, 500 melee damage is 500 more than I’ve ever done unless they include wildlife, which sometimes they do. I miss the sharks. Maybe piñata llamas count?
Anyway I only played 1 match this morning, thought it weird they started Geralt same day as the weeklies, and I always just focus on the dailies until I do 3, but eventually I will try to unlock Geralt. But not today, place was jumping.
Yay finally! He’s awesome!
@rjejr yeah melee is players only this time. No wildlife or llamas.
Atleast the hammer weapon counts.
@darkswabber I didn't realize hammer damage counted. I just ran around hitting bots with my pickaxe until I had that quest done. The hammer makes it much easier. I'm stuck on the bounty quest at the moment.
I think the wrong tweet was added to this story.
so, is Geralt going to run around with a gun like Batman and Spider Man do?
Such crappy treatment of the source IPs
