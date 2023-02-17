Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Conradical Games, the developer behing the Paper Mario-inspired RPG The Outbound Ghost, has escalated its legal battle with the game's console publisher, Digerati, by issuing a copyright strike on its own game via the Digital Millenium Copyright Act.

In a video posted online via YouTube and Twitter (which you can view in full above), Conrad, the game's lead developer, explains why the studio has taken such drastic action. He states that the console publisher breached the agreed contract with Conradical by releasing a game supposedly full of bugs. In addition, the PC version of the game contains additional language support for Spanish, French, and German, however the Switch version of the game omits these entirely.

Conrad then goes on to state that Digerati is currently in the process of suing Conradical over termination of their contract and defends statements he had previously made regarding the state of the console ports, stating that documents relating to the case are viewable to the public. He then states that Digerati had failed to pay Conradical any royalites relating to sales of the game, explaining that Digerati provided Conradical with a figure that it had intended to pay, but failed to do so.

We'd recommend watching the full video for all of the information and context. Obviously, this is only one side of the story, but there are certainly some damning statements made here. We'll be sure to keep an eye on how this one plays out.