Do you wanna build a snowman? Too late, he already built himself, and he's coming to your game very soon. Surprise!

We won't have to wait long for Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest update to get added to the game, as Gameloft announced today that it would be releasing on February 16th.

The update will add a ton of new features and content, the most major of which is two new characters, Mirabel (from Encanto) and Olaf (from Frozen).

There is also new loading screen art, a new Star Path to celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary, new outfits for Mickey and Minnie, the ability to edit the appearance of your house, and potentially a new area that was teased in the key art, which we've highlighted below. The inclusion of the Frosted Heights Pillar also implies that it might be tied to that, as well as footprints leading towards the door.

The update will be detailed further "over the next few days" according to the official Twitter account, so stay tuned for a full run down of what's in store!