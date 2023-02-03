Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, this is a new one! Developer Pat Naoum has revealed that The Master's Pupil will be heading to the Switch later this year. It's a hand-painted puzzler that's actually set within artist Claude Monet's eyeball — yum.

You'll need to solve various puzzles in order to halt the progressive disease that threatens Monet's eyesight, all the while experiencing the artist's real-life trauma, such as the passing of his wife. Certainly sounds like we could be in for an emotional rollercoaster.

Here are some features from Naoum:

- Hand Painted and expertly crafted - almost every part of this game has been painstakingly made using a real paintbrush in real life before being imported to the world. The results are unique visuals reminiscent of Monet’s work and imbued with the personality of the developer. - Biographical Adventure - you will experience the life of Claude Monet in a way that has never been done before. Navigate intricate 3D locations, learn more about the painter’s life, and dive through a rich soundscape produced by indie composer Steven W Schouten. - Calm and Relaxed - An artist doesn’t rush but takes their time when completing their work. The Master’s Pupil gives you time to consider each puzzle, with tests that will challenge your brain and not your reflexes.

What do you think? Does this look like something you'd look to pick up later this year? Share your thoughts in the comments below! And if you're really taken with the idea (and you're a PC or Mac gamer), there's a public demo available to download.