Riot Forge has announced a brand new spin-off to the hugely popular MOBA League of Legends today. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story launches on Switch (and other consoles) in Spring 2023, and it's a stunning "hi-bit" pixel art action RPG created by Digital Sun, the developer of the equally-gorgeous Moonlighter.

Teased in Riot Forge's "The Year Ahead" trailer, The Mageseeker sees you building an army of rogue mages to lead a revolution in the kingdom of Demacia. Set in the world of Runeterra, a world where certain magic is forbidden, you'll be on a quest for vengeance as the mage Sylas.

That's pretty much all we have to go on at the moment, besides the brief snippet of gameplay we see in the above trailer, but it looks a fair bit different from other League of Legends spin-offs. And Digital Sun's forte in lovely pixel art, as demonstrated in Moonlighter, looks like it's on full display here.

Other than that, Digital Forge also revealed release windows for two other League of Legends games that are coming to Switch this year, making 2023 a bumper year for the franchise. CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story from Double Stallion Games (Speed Brawl) is launching in Summer 2023, while Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story by Tequila Works (RiME) will come to Switch in Fall 2023.

Are you excited to see more League of Legends on Switch in 2023? Let us know in the comments.