The Pokémon-like creature catcher/battler Temtem has today received a fresh new update thanks to the folks at development studio Crema, boosting the game up to ver.1.2.2.

While not quite as large as some of the game's former updates, this patch is all about tweaking the product as it stands to improve the play experience for as many people as possible. As usual, many of the fixes seen in this update are a product of community suggestions, which is always good to see!

Encompassing various bug fixes and balancing tweaks, the update also sets out how the team is working to reduce the number of crashes on Switch caused by memory issues. Details of the update were shared in an official Crema blog post and we have carried all of the patch notes over for you to check out below.

Temtem ver.1.2.2 (2nd Feb 2023)

Important Notice

We’ve taken this chance to re-synchronize the status of the Tempedia and the Kudos. This should improve, and hopefully eradicate, any discrepancy between the Kudos that involve capturing Tems and Lumas, and your actual Tempedia number. This is an issue we’ve been after for a while, so please let us know if you still experience any bug with it.



Improvements

We’ve improved the issue with crashes on the Switch.

Most of the crashes on Switch were happening due to memory issues. The game would use up all the memory available in the console (the amount varies depending on the console), and then it’d crash. We’ve implemented a series of optimization changes that will substantially ameliorate the current issues.



Crashes will still happen from time to time, but now that we’ve dived deep into the issue we will be carrying out more optimization in future patches, so as to improve performance even more.

We have made some improvements and changes to the dye system: We’ve added a confirmation pop-up when trying to apply a dye to a cosmetic. We have added a confirmation pop-up when trying to remove a dye from a cosmetic. Players cannot use the same dye twice in the same slot of a cosmetic; the game will now show a pop-up error when attempting to do so. A preview of the dyes will now be shown at the Tamer Pass UI and the Premium Store UI. We have added a new label to dyes in the Tamer Pass UI and Premium Store UI to clarify they’re a one-time use item. Dyes were the source of a lot of community feedback and unrest. With these changes we hope to make the experience better and easier to navigate. This doesn’t mean dyes are coming back to the Premium Store, as we’re still deciding whether that’s the right place form them or not.



We have reworked Skail’s animations so they look better and our little dude has more prep in its step.

The Dulcimer instrument now has a new texture.

Balance

PvE

Stowaway no longer has a Temtem with the Straw Shield gear in their Archtamer pool.

We have reduced the Co-op bonus experience from 20% to 15%. Since launch we’ve been monitoring the experience gained by playing alone and the experience gained by playing in Co-op, and we’ve come to realize the initial bonus we implemented was a bit too strong, and was causing an imbalance between the two. Tamers playing in Co-op were over-leveled and had an advantage over Tamers playing solo. We want to offer all playstyles a balanced and fair experience, so we’ve tweaked the percentage a little bit.

to 15%. Wild Umishi and Ukama no longer have Water Blade in their move pool, following the changes made to these Tems in 1.2.1.

Fixes