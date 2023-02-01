Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you love Mario Kart as much as we do here at Nintendo Life, one of the first things you're probably going want to do when you make a trip to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is try out the themed ride.

Well, a word of warning - you're going to need to pass the theme park's waistline requirements. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge may turn away anyone who has a waistline of 40 inches or more.

It's all tied to the overall safety of rides - with parks having to nowadays balance "accessibility with heightened safety requirements". Rides are also equipped with tighter restraints now to ensure children are safely secured.

The Wall Street Journal was able to get a comment about all this from Premier Rides president Jim Seay - who reiterated how "safety" was always the "first priority" for park guests: