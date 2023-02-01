An official vocal CD containing some of the tracks from Fire Emblem Engage is set to release in Japan on 15th March. We'd hesitate to go as far as to call this one an 'album' since there are only two of the game's tracks on there, but it boosts the Fire Emblem collection all the same, we suppose...

Confirmed in a tweet from the official @FireEmblemJP Twitter account, the 'Special Vocal Edition' CD will contain the full renditions of the game's opening and closing numbers ('Emblem Engage!' by RYO and 'Fiery Bonds' by Rainy) and will also come with a Blu-Ray disk for some bonus content. There are also 26 character art sheets included with the CD to personalise the case.

The CD is currently available to pre-order from various outlets including Amazon Japan for ¥2,750 (around £17 / $21), where international shipping is available — though bear in mind that these costs will come separately.

If you are more inclined to listen to these tracks digitally (and we don't blame you) then you will be pleased to hear that the opening number is available to download from today (1st February) with the closing tracking getting its online release in two weeks time on 15th February.

Will you be picking up this Fire Emblem CD? Press 'play' on your thoughts in the comments!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.