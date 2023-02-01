Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been in the biz of reading game reviews for a while, you'll know that an Edge 9/10 is about as rare as a calendar month without a Nintendo Direct rumour. But voxel crate-burning puzzle game Bonfire Peaks managed it, impressing Edge's reviewers with its 100+ puzzles and gorgeous island ruins. Forgive us for not getting our own review up — we must have burned the review crate by accident...

Bonfire Peaks is now getting a three-part DLC pack called Lost Memories, which will be released episodically throughout 2023. Part One, which is roughly a quarter the length of the base game, will arrive on Switch on March 2nd, with the second and third parts following later this year.

Lost Memories will introduce new puzzle mechanics and new landscapes to explore, and the three-part DLC pack as a whole will cost $15.