After a release on PC, Playstation and Xbox consoles in September of last year, publisher NACON has today announced that Session: Skate Sim will be rolling onto Switch on 9th March for North American audiences and on the 16th for the rest of the world.

Session's selling point on release was all about providing a "realistic skating experience". This meant that there were some clever physics and cool tricks, yes, but it also meant that (like skating) it was really hard to master. Fortunately for the Switch version, development studio Crea-ture has been working on tweaking the controls and introductory tutorials to get the board rolling as quickly and simply as possible. The publishers state that these changes have produced a "more balanced learning curve", so we should be able to get those gnarly tricks down quicker this time.

Pre-orders are now available for the Switch version of the game, bringing the free bonus unlock of the 'Brandalised' pack (exclusive in-game deck and clothing) for those who want to get in early.

For a little more information on the game itself and some screenshots of the PC version, check out the following from NACON:

Session: Skate Sim invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life, when each stretch of pavement and each stairway was a great location for your favorite stunt. The game's ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the "True Stance Stick", where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different stunts available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalize their greatest achievements on video.

We haven't seen any visuals from the Switch version of Session just yet (the above images and trailer only show PC footage) so we can expect the new version to not be quite as crisp. That being said, it sounds like the development team has been working hard to ensure that the game runs better on Switch than it did at initial launch, so fingers crossed that next month has some smooth skating ahead.

