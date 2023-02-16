After reports in January that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) upped its stake in Nintendo from 5.01% to 6.07%, a new filing suggests that the percentage has been increased again by more than a point.
As reported by Trading View (thanks, VGC), this second increase takes the sovereign wealth fund's overall investment in the Kyoto company to 7.08%.
The government-run fund has been investing across the board in the video game sector in recent years, including a $1 billion stake in Embracer Group and investments in a host of other prominent companies in the industry, including SNK, Capcom, Activision, EA, and Take-Two.
The PIF's interest in Nintendo specifically began back in May 2022. Nintendo stated at the time that it learned of the investment from news reports and would not comment on individual shareholders.
The PIF's investment across a wealth of industries in recent times has drawn criticism due to Saudi Arabia's human rights record, which is tracked and reported on by organisations such as Amnesty.
[source tradingview.com, via videogameschronicle.com]
Well, it has not turned out bad for Newcastle, has it
Is this real? Soon Saudi Arabia will buy Nintendo 100%.
This cabal is buying up everything, and nobody has the plums to stand up to it. Make a stand when prompted but when there's money involved morals go right out the window. Grim
Not gonna lie, this makes me uncomfortable. The idea that the Saudi state profits from Nintendo gives me pause. I know Nintendo haven’t seeked this out but it leaves a bad taste in my mouth. They’re a nasty little regime.
I think any governmental influence on decision making involving artistic products that particularly affect our children has to be a bad thing, be it Saudi Arabia, or any other world power. A 7% vote is quite influential and these companies are the sum of their investors.
@arabiansanchez likewise. It's sad to see. It really is.
@Horace Didn't even think about it from that POV. Now it seems like even worse news! They've already broken football, clearly have no intention of stopping there
@Selim As I recall it's basically impossible for a non Japanese place to get any real foothold with shares like that. Nintendo's investors are heavily Japanese focused (banks and whatnot) and few of those would ever if ever sell to foreigners.
@B4L0R_CLUB in the case of Newcastle, sure, via the fit and proper tests the League could have, in theory, put their foot down and said nope. However these are publicly traded shares, very little to stop anyone dipping in.
Nintendo won't even necessarily know who is buying them.
Okay, forgive my ignorance. Just because they own 6%, does that mean they have any artistic influence?
I don’t like it, but I also assume many products that I consume are making profits for bad organizations.
@ukaskew37 as someone else alluded to, Nintendo did not seek this investment, they found out about it in the news! No issue with Nintendo, it's just sad that money gained from destroying the planet used by people with horrific human rights records and misogynistic and homophobic views is being used to infiltrate everything PIF possibly can, it seems.
What about all your China made products? I'm sure you will stop buying, using anything made from China. Hypocrites.
How does the decision process work at Nintendo? Is it just the board that makes final choices? Do investors have any say, apart from voting who will be on the board? I don't think this will change much at all at Nintendo - remember making money is the #1 goal at all companies, while virtue signalling is just PR.
Oh get a grip! What about the UK and USA too? Read into what the media doesn't tell you. There are literally no countries that are free from bad human rights records.
@dugan Indirectly yes, because investors have a proportionate vote on who runs the company and the people running the company are green lighting artistic decisions.
@dugan They most definitely are. The west have a lot of soul searching they ought to be doing regarding who we empower.
The idea that a regime who enforce laws wherein people have their hands cut off or are lashed for things like ‘theft,’ ‘deviancy,’ or ‘drunkenness’ is now profiting from Super Mario et al just hits differently I guess. Nintendo take on an emotional element for people I guess. Nostalgia, etc.
Regarding creative control, you’ve got it. Thankfully they don’t warrant any input there.
@Henchdog yes. Correct. Japan basically has a law saying that foreign companies can’t buy companies in Japan. Otherwise Microsoft would have had one by now. Lol. Nintendo owns the majority stake. So they can’t be bought out by people anyway. Nintendo sets a limit on how many shares are public and let whoever grabs them.
If that stake gets too high i’m ok with playing my retro collection.
Don’t know a lot about Saudi Arabia so went through that link in the article and, just read they behead a lot of people? Wtf! Why are we allies with them? Nintendo should steer clear
Cool, I guess. didn't know why this business news is important..
Yeah, not a fan of this news. Tencent, this PIF, ...wish they would stay away from our pastime as much as possible.
Don't worry. Nintendo's arbitrary decision making, lateral development with withered tech, vaulting their old stuff with drip feeds, and generally being Nintendo will continue. If some other country wants a piece of that, they can enjoy when the Big N inevitably missteps like they typically do after a big high like the Switch. Silly geese, you buy into Nintendo when they're in the throes of a Wii U.
Great, so I'm funding a country that would execute me for being gay when I buy Nintendo's products... -_- I don't think Nintendo and Saudi's values align well.
They're apparently their largest shareholder too.
That's just terrible news, it's really dishartening seeing a company that brought so many smiles to people's hearts making deals with an entity that cannot be described as anything more than a disgusitng moral cesspool.
Nintendo should steer clear of those.
@123akis hmmmm... When was the last time there was a state execution that used beheading by sword in the UK? I get the US and the UK have done terrible things (especially the UK), but when a lot of that human rights abuses is over a century ago while the other is a current practitioner... That's apples and oranges.
@arabiansanchez I wouldn't blame it on the west, it's the east that has a TON of soul searching to do, provided they even have them in the first place
@123akis sure, but comparing the west to the east in terms of human rights abuse is like comparing a finger flip to a baseball bat assault
Where are all the people who called to boycott Hogwarts Legacy and chastised the game for two years right now? Haven't seen them calling for a Nintendo boycott. Apparently tweets are more harmful than execution and jail sentences.
So the government wants to step up and do something about the Microsoft-Activision deal, but this is somehow acceptable? (I know Nintendo is a Japanese company and therefore answers to a different government. Not sure if there's some kind of internationally agreed-upon rules when it comes to investing--particularly in foreign stocks--though. I feel like there HAS to be, right?)
When Activision Blizzard was caught doing terrible stuff in 2021, I decided to boycott them, but not forever and now I decided to go back to buying their games, still waiting for Microsoft to finish the acquisition.
If I decided to boycott everything similar to be coherent, what would I buy?
@Clyde_Radcliffe Please don't do a "whataboutism". We're on ResetEra talking about it.
Another issue is that it's not only Nintendo they have stakes in. They also have in SNK, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, and even Embracer.
@Weapon_Wheel I just don't like the hypocrisy of it. People acting morally superior and bullying others for not getting on board when they themselves turn a blind eye to all sorts of other (worse) stuff. It just shows how it's largely little more than performative bandwagon jumping on whatever happens to be the trendy cause right now. In reality we are funding horrendous people all over the place, it's almost impossible not to these days sadly.
@victordamazio I'm not buying Activision games till they're fully acquired by Microsoft. Similar to Hogwarts Legacy till it's on a deep discount or used. While I'd hate to do similar with Nintendo I have boycotted games in the pass. I can live without AAA video games.
this is very worrysome, soon arabic influience will be on Nintendo hardware/games, they will kill Nintendo creativity, where is the japanese goverment to put a stop to this? isnt theres a law that block foregein companies for buying japanese companies? why Nintendo is not using this law?
@Clyde_Radcliffe yeah this isn't comparable. One, The Saud government has very low stake in Nintendo atm compared to JK who owns the Harry Potter brand and that very brand gives her a platform to not just rake in millions, but to also give her that very platform. It's similar to Orsan Scott Card where his brand is Ender's Game and those are far easier to compare and buying products of Ender's Game actively supports Card and his platform.. This while similar is not quite comparable.
@Giancarlothomaz 7% is literally nothing, and nintendo owns most of their shares between them and tursted partners, nothing will happen.
It's the issues of being a public traded company, anyone can buy shares. take overs tho, that's another situation and that's what laws and govt can shut down.
@Scarko well it’s not like Newcastle haven’t come under significant scrutiny and criticism since that deal, is it? 🤔
They should stay well away from Nintendo.
what i like about boycotts is that people draw a line where they think its good to do it, like not buying nintendo games because they are a regime (and i agree) but using social media like twitter or facebook is not bad even if one of the owners of a particular social media made it's money by literally being a slaver, and the other is an ***** that sells your entire information and probably skews voting to what he likes.
@Clyde_Radcliffe It would be hypocritical staying silent about it, which is not the case with the informed. Unfortunately, there's very little we can do outside of raising awareness.
@Faruko the joys of not having a Twitter And while I want a Tesla... I'm not supporting Elon. Facebook I hardly give any information for and more use it to stay in contact with extended family I'm not perfect, but I try to be better where I can
