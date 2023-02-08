Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, talk about comebacks we didn't expect to see — everyone's favourite maraca-shaking monkey, Amigo, is back with a brand new rhythm action game, and it's launching this summer on Switch.

Samba de Amigo Party Central was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, and brings with it 40 songs, mini-games, costumes, and brand new online features such as an eight-player party mode and a World Party mode

pic.twitter.com/ltoEhnfP4f Samba de Amigo has been reborn and is even groovier than ever! Move to the beat when Samba de Amigo: Party Central dances onto #NintendoSwitch this summer! #NintendoDirect February 8, 2023

The game was leaked just a few hours before the direct by SnoopyTech on Twitter, along with screenshots and box art.

