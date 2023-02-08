Well, talk about comebacks we didn't expect to see — everyone's favourite maraca-shaking monkey, Amigo, is back with a brand new rhythm action game, and it's launching this summer on Switch.
Samba de Amigo Party Central was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, and brings with it 40 songs, mini-games, costumes, and brand new online features such as an eight-player party mode and a World Party mode
The game was leaked just a few hours before the direct by SnoopyTech on Twitter, along with screenshots and box art.
This is breaking news and we'll be adding more information to this story as it comes in
Comments (15)
woulda preferred Rhythm Thief came back, but hey, any return of a niche SEGA series is worth celebrating
So Sega is finally remembered and thought "Hey, don't we have more IP's other than Sonic?"
That is actually a good sign for other old SEGA IPs to have come back. SEGA has so many good franchises, but they are a buried under a pile of mediocre Sonic games.
Only one I'm interested in so far, we knew about everything else...
Have they said if they're releasing Maracas with it?
Wow, honestly pretty cool to see Sega revive an old IP like this. I'd love to see a new Billy Hatcher game or NiGHTS.
If they're willing to bring back Samba de Amigo, then you never know!
Very happy to see a new one of these. Will definitely be getting this.
I still got the Dreamcast and Wii versions so this one is right up my alley.
This honestly surprised me since the last samba de amigo game came out in the wii days.
So happy to see this and many other older franchises come back.
Aw, yeah !
Rhythm game for my Switch.
One of best surprises I've ever seen out of a Direct, who had SAMBA DE AMIGO of all series on their bingo cards?
Not that I'm complaining though because this is awesome
NGL, one of my highlights of that Direct.
The surprising revival of 2023.
@N00BiSH Even if stage 2 of Rhythm Thief became an out of nowhere meme a few years back, Sega will probably not touch that game again despite how much I would want them too as well...
