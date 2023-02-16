The Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series, developed by famed Japanese studio Spike Chunsoft, has gained a considerable wealth of fans over the years, with some claiming the spin-off franchise to be even better than the mainline Pokémon games.

Now, it appears that a reference within the source code of the recently launched 'Pokémon Together' website has some fans speculating that a new game may be on the horizon (thanks, Go Nintendo).

Launched in conjunction with the upcoming Pokémon Day celebrations on February 27th, 2023, the Pokémon Together website will eventually display an interactive mosaic that fans can be a part of by using the hashtag #PokemonTogether. It appears, however, that keen-eyed viewers have discovered a reference to Spike Chunsoft within the site's source code. Check it out:

Now, this could of course mean anything, and we'd personally recommend taking the notion of a new Mystery Dungeon game with a hefty grain of salt, but it's certainly possible that we could get a follow-up to the 2020 remake Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

Chances are, if anything's in the pipeline, we'll likely find out more on Pokémon Day later this month. It's certainly an exciting prospect though, right?