So what did the other critics think? Here's a round up of some of the reviews so far:

The folks at Pocket Tactics gave the game nine out of ten, calling it an "utterly sublime JRPG experience" and one of the best of its kind on Switch:

"If you like the first entry, a series of smart improvements mean there’s a very good chance you’re going to love Octopath Traveler II. This is still a grand, and traditional JRPG adventure, so get ready for nearly 100 hours of turn-based battles and deep, intricate stories. However, with dynamic visuals, addictive combat, and a deep and intertwining story that features all eight of your characters, Octopath Traveler II is an utterly sublime JRPG experience and now sits as one of the best of its kind on Nintendo Switch."

Game Informer awarded Octopath Traveler II an 8.5, also labelling it an "excellent" follow-up:

"Octopath Traveler II does what an excellent sequel should. Instead of breaking new ground left and right, it improves on the original in nearly every way and feels more confident about the stories it tells. There’s still room for improvement in some of its stiffer areas, but Octopath II is a sterling achievement all around."

Nintendo World Report said it was a soundly improvement on the original, but didn't feel it was quite as fresh:

"Octopath Traveler II is soundly an improvement on the original, but it’s been quite a long time since that first game and the impact of the visuals and ideas aren’t as fresh as they once were. This game will not solve the issues people who bounced off the first game want to see solved, as the stories are still disconnected and dungeons mostly amount to straight paths with treasure chests dotted along the way. However, if you really enjoyed Octopath Traveler and want a better, improved version of the combat and overall exploration, Octopath Traveler II will deliver that in spades. This is a strong RPG that I enjoyed my time with, but it’s not a bold new step forward. Instead, it moderately iterates on an enjoyable formula to good success."

And Dexerto gave the game a perfect score, awarding it five out of five:

"...This sequel represents the very pinnacle of the genre and reminded us why games like this are so celebrated and timeless. Octopath Traveler 2 is all about losing yourself in mini stories that connect to a wider, more epic tale – a little bit like The Lord of the Rings or a Song of Ice and Fire/Game of Thrones in that regard. It’s also a game that lets you flex your strategic muscles as it plays on your nostalgia, all while delivering something new."



