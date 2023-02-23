Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Motion Twin has revealed that its upcoming DLC release Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania will include Richter Belmont as a playable character in one of the game's secret levels.

In what Motion Twin is describing as the 'Final Teaser' before the game launches on March 6th, 2023, the above video showcases all of the visual inspirations from the classic Castlevania franchise (with particular focus on Symphony of the Night) before showcasing gameplay featuring Richter Belmont himself.

The character will retain his moveset from Symphony of the Night, so you'll be breaking candles left, right, and centre with the Vampire Killer whip while gaining new abilities along the way. Motion Twin describes it as "nostaliga overload" and it most certainly looks that way.

Check out the gameplay video above for a proper good look at how Richter Belmont will play in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. It's definitely got us itching to check the game out!

Will you be returning to Castlevania when this latest Deal Cells' DLC expansion launches? Let us know in the comments section below.