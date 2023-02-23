Motion Twin has revealed that its upcoming DLC release Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania will include Richter Belmont as a playable character in one of the game's secret levels.
In what Motion Twin is describing as the 'Final Teaser' before the game launches on March 6th, 2023, the above video showcases all of the visual inspirations from the classic Castlevania franchise (with particular focus on Symphony of the Night) before showcasing gameplay featuring Richter Belmont himself.
The character will retain his moveset from Symphony of the Night, so you'll be breaking candles left, right, and centre with the Vampire Killer whip while gaining new abilities along the way. Motion Twin describes it as "nostaliga overload" and it most certainly looks that way.
Check out the gameplay video above for a proper good look at how Richter Belmont will play in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. It's definitely got us itching to check the game out!
Will you be returning to Castlevania when this latest Deal Cells' DLC expansion launches? Let us know in the comments section below.
[source youtube.com]
Comments (9)
Been a fat minute since we’ve seen Richter, huh? His newest render is from Smash Ultimate, that game is 5 years old!
Really cool that Konami is letting them do this though, I might have to pick up Dead Cells just for this DLC
@TheBigBlue To be fair, most Castlevania protagonists are a one time affair. Richter and Simon have enjoyed a prolonged spotlight, which is pretty uncommon. We can agree that more Richter is always a good thing, though
Man look at how far they have come, Castlevania in a metroidvania, I’m hype for this one!
I am so excited for this DLC, 3/6 cannot get here soon enough. That is also the first day of my spring break from uni, works out perfectly.
Well that's exciting.
Favourite Belmont, and best of all, he seems to have his SOTN moveset. Well, nowadays I might prefer Trevor thanks to the Netflix series.
This looks awesome! I would love to see a complete edition with all DLC release on cartridge, that would be the cherry on top of an already very tasty cake!
@Gerudo_Guy Same here! I will buy this ONLY if they package it on the cartridge!
