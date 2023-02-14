Ah, 14th February. The day of love. Of telling your significant other how much they mean to you. Of exchanging gifts and cards and posting them to social media for the whole world to see. Is there anything more romantic?

But what if today has snuck up on you? Yes, there was the red heart drawn on your calendar but the chance to get a gift passed you by and now you find yourself card-less on the day of Cupid's target practice! Fortunately, Nintendo has you covered with its range of completely free, downloadable Kirby cards.

Shared to Twitter by @NintendoAmerica — and obtainable from the Play Nintendo website — the cards show everyone's favourite puffball in one of his new power-ups from Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe accompanied by a suitably punful caption:

Perfect for any Kirby-loving admirer, right? It might not be a diamond ring or a bunch of freshly picked roses, but it's the thought that counts with these things. Now all that you have to do is prepare to buy them the latest game next month...