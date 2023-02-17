Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

When Nintendo introduced the concept of Miis back in 2006, we're not sure anybody expected the cute little avatars to still be around more than fifteen years later.

Yet here we are in 2023 and they're still remarkably prominent on the Switch, featuring as playable characters in the likes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and more.

For one 3D illustrator, however, the concept of Miis has proven to be a useful way to learn the ropes with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. Nick Ladd, who creates art and animation in VR, has been using the software to build a character creation tool called 'Lil Ladds', where you can create your own 'Laddie' using the various head shapes, eyes, mouths, noses, and more from the catalogue included.

You can check out the itch.io page for Lil Ladds right now and download the tool for yourself. It definitely looks similar to Nintendo's own Miis, but we reckon there's enough visual flair here to set it apart quite nicely.