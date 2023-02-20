It seems that a significant number of images from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom art book have leaked online.

The art book in question is supposedly the same one that's included with the Collector's Edition of the game, so while there doesn't appear to be anything earth-shatteringly devastating in terms of spoilers, there are definitely spoilers here for all sorts of unannounced goodies waiting for us when the game launches on May 12th, 2023.

The leak does seem to be legitimate, so if you want to go in totally fresh, we reckon it's high time you start muting some keywords over on social media, if you've not done so already. We at Nintendo Life will not be sharing any leaked images here, and given the huge anticipation for the game, we respectfully request that no one spoils anything in the comments section, too.

According to those who have seen them, it isn't quite the spoiler-filled catastrophe it could have been, and Nintendo will very likely have anticipated this getting out early. Also, the book isn't exactly a Hyrule Historia-sized tome containing every shred of lore and art from the game. Still, if you want to remain 100% unspoiled, get those Hylian shields up!

I've heard by people I trust who've seen the leaked images that it isn't as bad as it could have been.



While there are details that haven't been officially announced yet, Nintendo also left a lot out, maybe anticipating this scenario.



I still don't really want to look myself! — Stealth (@Stealth40k) February 19, 2023

In the meantime, you can check out the best places to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom in our guide below. There's not long until the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild launches, so please be careful out there, folks!