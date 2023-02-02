Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Happinet Corporation has revealed that Pronty, a deep-sea Metroidvania featuring an underwater city, will be making its way to the Switch on March 7th, 2023.

Priced at $14.99 / €14.99 / £13.99, Pronty takes place in the kingdom of Royla where deadly sea creatures corrupted by toxic waste are terrorising the local inhabitants. It's up to Pronty and his robotic swordfish companion Bront to restore peace to the once thriving utopia.

Here are a few choice features from Happinet Corporation:

● Unique combat system - Command your weaponized robotic javelin partner, Bront to repel enemies, remove obstacles, and shield Pronty from harm through over 100 levels and 13 epic boss battles. ● Fight ferocious mutant fish monsters - Encounter over 40 types of sea creatures formed from a ghastly fusion of sea critters and marine debris. While some might look easy to defeat, there’s always a bigger fish… ● Swappable upgrades for customised combat - Unlock new abilities and upgrades in Pronty's Memory Board to put together strategies that work for every situation and play style. ● Challenge yourself in Boss Rush Mode - Replay to your heart's content in the boss rush mode located in Neptune’s Hall and change the difficulty settings to suit your skill level.

● Change Pronty’s appearance – Pronty features an exclusive to Switch New Skin, plus there are other costumes to win by defeating set parameters such as clearing Neptune Hall and unlocking a hidden ending…

Will you be diving into Pronty when it launches in March? Share your thoughts with a comment below!