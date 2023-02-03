The Pokémon Centre has released two new premium Kotobukiya figures for Koraidon and Miraidon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Priced at £229.99 each (yes, each), both figues come with a Scarlet and Violet book stand, with Koraidon measuring in at 16 x 23.1 x 21.1 cm and Miraidon coming in slightly smaller at 16 x 22.1 x 21.1 cm.

Pre-orders are available now at a limited of 2 per customer each with shipments due to commence in March 2024, so you've got a little over a year to wait (and maybe save up a bit!).

Kotobukiya Koraidon Figure

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Kotobukiya Miraidon Figure

In other news, a manager of Nintendo of Canda recently made an apology for the performance of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since their launch in November 2022. She stated that "we absolutely apologize" and clarified that further improvements are on the way.