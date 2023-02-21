If you've been trying to secure a limited edition Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Switch OLED model and happen to be located in the US, you'll want to keep an eye out in the coming days for a restock.

Nintendo of America has announced this special unit will be returning to both GameStop and the My Nintendo Store on 24th February 2023. GameStop Pros can even go ahead right now and pre-purchase one of these units.





Enjoy a dock featuring Legendary Pokémon Koraidon & Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back & specially-designed Joy-Con controllers. The #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model: #PokemonScarletViolet will be returning to GameStop & the My Nintendo Store on 2/24!Enjoy a dock featuring Legendary Pokémon Koraidon & Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back & specially-designed Joy-Con controllers. pic.twitter.com/bk8QG7xDB2 February 20, 2023

This limited edition unit features a lovely design based on the new starter pocket monsters Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. The system's dock is a shiny pearl white and includes the new legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon.

The product retails in this region for $359.99, but you can also find it elsewhere in our guide: