We are a little under two weeks away from Valentine's Day 2023, but that hasn't stopped The Pokémon Company from getting itself in order and letting us all know what's in store for the day of love this year over on Pokémon GO.

Beginning on 8th February, the in-game 'Valentine's Day Event' will continue throughout the week on the run up to the big day (14th Feb, in case you were wondering). This year, the celebrations will circulate around the debut of Mega Gardevoir as well as shiny variants of Frillish and Tapu Lele. This, of course, comes alongside the usual announcements of Research Quests and Event Rewards.

Full details of the Valentine's event were published on the Pokémon GO website yesterday, though we have collected them below for you to take a look at. Here's all the information that you will need to feel love in Pokémon GO this year:

Pokémon GO Valentine's Day Event 2023

This year's event will run from 8th Feb at 10:00am through until 14th Feb at 8:00pm (local time).

Mega Gardevoir



Mega Gardevoir will make its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids during the event. A Shiny variant will be available, so keep an eye out for the chance to snap one up.

Evolving a Kirlia into either Gallade or Gardevoir during the event will ensure that your evolved 'mon knows the Charged Attack 'Synchronise'. This attack will also be known by any Gallade or Gardevoir encounteres after the raids.

Timed Research

A Timed Research quest by the name of 'Lovely Wishes' will be available to take part in throughout the event. Completing these tasks will let you choose a reward between extra Catch XP, bonus Catch Candy or the chance to increase the duration of your Daily Adventure Incense.

Regardless of which reward you pick, completing the tasks will also grant you an encounter with Frillish.

Wild Encounters

There is a selection of Pokémon which will be appearing in Wild Encounters during the event.

The Flabébé that you are able to come across will depend on your location, with White Flower and Orange Flower variants being available worldwide:

Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Wild Encounters during the event:

Alomomola

Audino

Chansey

Flabébé (Red, Blue, Yellow, White or Orange)

Frillish

Illumise

Morelull

Natural Form Furfrou

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Skitty

Volbeat

Woobat

Global Valentine's Challenge

A global challenge will be made available during the event which is all to do with sending gifts. The challenge will run from 7th-14th February and puts all trainers in with a chance of unlocking some new rewards should the gift goal (100,000,000 gifts sent) be met.

These rewards include 3x Transfer Candy for the remainder of the event and 2x Transfer Candy XL for trainers of level 31 and above.

Form Change

During the event, you will be able to change the form of your Furfrou into Heart Trim Furfrou.

To do this, you will need to select the Pokémon from storage and press the 'Change Form' button. From there, you will be able to select any Trim you please for the cost of 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Eggs

The following Pokémon will be available to hatch from 7km Eggs during the event:

Alomomola

Frillish

Happiny

Lickitung

Smoochum

Raids

Raids are split between One-Star, Three-Star, Five-Star and Mega categories, with the following Pokémon appearing in each:

One-Star Raids

Chansey



Espurr

Natural Form Furfrou

Shinx

Three-Star Raids

Gallade

Lickitung

Miltank

Nidokin

Nidoqueen

Five-Star Raids

Tapu Lele

Mega Raids

Mega Gardevoir

Field Research Tasks

Completing Field Research Tasks during the even will grant you encounters with the following Pokémon:

Alomomola

Audino

Chansey

Combee

Eevee

Frillish

Hippopotas

Litleo

Luvdisc

Morelull

Pikachu

Ralts

Spinda with a heart pattern

Avatar Items

Both the 'Frillish Top' and the 'Frillish Glasses' will be available to purchase in the event. You will also be able to get stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts and making purchases.

There is everything that you need to know for this year's festivities! Let us know what you are looking forward to the most in the comments below!