For anyone that adored Supergiant's brilliant narrative action game Hades back when it came to Switch, you'll be pleased to know that the genre of "roguelites set in the afterlife" has another entry: Have A Nice Death.

As Death himself, the founder and CEO of Death Inc., your (after)life largely consists of processing paperwork and trying to keep your execs in line. But when Death realises how much his underlings have gone off the rails in his absence, he takes matters into his own bony hands, and undertakes an adventure through the departments of Death Inc. to remind his subordinates who's boss.

As any other roguelite, you'll get new powers, abilities, and curses on each run, as well as a performance review (because this is an office, after all). The entire game is done in a beautiful hand-drawn 2D style reminiscent of Hollow Knight, but with more skulls.

Have A Nice Death will be out on the Nintendo Switch eShop on March 22nd, for $24.99 / £21.99.