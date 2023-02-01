For anyone that adored Supergiant's brilliant narrative action game Hades back when it came to Switch, you'll be pleased to know that the genre of "roguelites set in the afterlife" has another entry: Have A Nice Death.
As Death himself, the founder and CEO of Death Inc., your (after)life largely consists of processing paperwork and trying to keep your execs in line. But when Death realises how much his underlings have gone off the rails in his absence, he takes matters into his own bony hands, and undertakes an adventure through the departments of Death Inc. to remind his subordinates who's boss.
As any other roguelite, you'll get new powers, abilities, and curses on each run, as well as a performance review (because this is an office, after all). The entire game is done in a beautiful hand-drawn 2D style reminiscent of Hollow Knight, but with more skulls.
Have A Nice Death will be out on the Nintendo Switch eShop on March 22nd, for $24.99 / £21.99.
Game looks like it could be fun, and Death looks really cute here too. Will add to my wishlist.
The trailer’s narrator sounds like the one from Stanley Parable.
I've had this on my radar for a while, every second of this looks perfect.
IS THAT THE GRIM REAPER!??
I am really hoping for a physical for this one as it looks great, providing its not an office sim
This will do while we wait on Silksong. Looks great, hurry up March.
I am in the mood for another rogue-lite, and this does look good. They're so tricky to get right, though! But if this can stand alongside Isaac, Dead Cells, and Hades, then I'm in. I will have my fingers crossed for this one.
I keep thinking of Death Jr. after seeing this. Looks interesting tho.
Wowee! After all these years playing second fiddle to final bosses, or being a stock baddie, he finally gets his own game! Just remember, don't fear the reaper.
Reminds me of the premise of Death's Door but you finally get to be an overworked Grim Reaper. If the snappy combat and story hold up, definitely one to pick up.
Has both quality and is funny ! I will add it to my collection !
