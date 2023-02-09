Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Q-Games has announced that PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, previously only coming to PC, will now also be brawling onto Switch later this year!

Scrappers Deluxe is an expanded version of the Apple Arcade game that launched in 2020, and in the grand tradition of PixelJunk genre blending, this one combines the fun of a party game with the chaos of a brawler. Plush it's got that classic PixelJunk simplicity that's kept fans coming back for more over the series' 15-years.

You'll be able to duke it out with friends, whatever platform they pick the game up on, as cross-platform multiplayer is available. And there's plenty to unlock to make sure you and your friends keep scrapping it out. Q-Games founder Dylan Cuthbert has said that there's "more PixelJunk news to come and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on" later this year, so we'll be on the edge of our seats until there.

Here's a brand new look at the game, along with what to expect from Scrappers Deluxe, from the developer:

Players take on the role of the Scrappers, a team of humanoid trash collectors in a not-so-distant future. The goal is to clean up a city overrun with trash following the end of humanity. Trash means cash in Junktown, with rival squads attempting to interfere and bag the rewards for themselves. Feature Overview:

● 5 vibrant areas to explore with over 25 stages

● Local and online multiplayer for up to 4 players

● Cross-platform multiplayer support

● Multiple fighting styles with a variety of melee and ranged weapons to unlock

● Weapon drops make no two playthroughs the same

● Over 100 unique custom truck parts to discover

● Wide variety of unique Scrappers to recruit for your roster

● Frantic mini-games with head-to head modes

● Pop-art cyberpunk-world that draws inspiration from real-world Japan With cross-platform online multiplayer support for up to 4 players and the option for local co-op, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe provides multiple exciting play modes alongside a series of frantic mini-games. Players are encouraged to compete against the clock to collect as much garbage as possible. The higher the stack, the bigger the bonus, with a huge selection of characters, weapons and truck parts to unlock.

The only type of trash you'll be taking out in PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is your friends as you claim victory. With tons of stages, hundreds of items, and lots of customisation, this looks like something that'll keep us busy for hours on end.

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe launches on Switch sometime in 2023. Are you a fan of the PixelJunk series? Let us know what you think of this new game in the comments — but no trash talk, please!