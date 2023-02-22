Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have known of Peppa Pig: World Adventures for a while now, and although the children's TV star is not set to fly onto Switch until 17th March, that hasn't stopped the good folk at Outright Games from releasing an all-new gameplay trailer to show Peppa in action.

Much like its predecessor My Friend Peppa Pig, this looks like it is going to be a gentler gaming experience, but if it can live up to the love that some share for the former title then it won't be doing too badly.

There is only so much that we can say about this one apart from "it's Peppa Pig," but the above gameplay trailer does give a hint of what is in store for the family of globe trotters (teehee, pig pun). Like all the best pig-based sequels to have come before it (and we are thinking uniquely of Babe: Pig in the City when we say that), World Adventures will see Peppa and co. travelling to the big cities of the world including Paris, London, New York, Barcelona and the city of, erm, Australia...

There's also a boatload of character customisation options and an element of interior design to be found in the game too — it's not just jet-setting you know. Will it rival The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the GOTY race? Well, we'll have to see how many talking pigs Link comes across before addressing that one.

For a little more detail on what's in store, check out the following information from Outright Games:

In this new interactive adventure, PEPPA PIG fans can explore Italy, Germany, Spain, Hollywood and more to complete quests and collect postcards on their travels. They can fly to Australia and explore the ocean in a submarine, ride in an iconic yellow taxi around the legendary streets of New York City, and visit some of the most famous sights in the world including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Buckingham Palace in London. Players can also take up interior design and customize their own family home in Peppa's neighborhood.

Will you be p-p-picking up a Peppa next month? Oink your thoughts in the comments.