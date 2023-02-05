Remember a story we ran about some parents in the US who were trying to get their kids to sue Nintendo over "Joy-Con drift" in a class action lawsuit? Well, it seems the video game giant has come out on top.

In November last year, a federal judge ruled in favour of Nintendo in the 'Sanchez et. al. v. Nintendo of America' case. Nintendo was able to prevent the case from going any further thanks to the Switch's EULA (End User License Agreement) "which disallows lawsuits" and requires parties involved to enter a legal arbitration.

The parents tried to argue their children weren't bound by the EULA due to their age, but in the end, Nintendo won out when the parents were recognised as the real owners of the systems. This obviously isn't the first time the company has had legal dealings like this. In one other victory last year - it even scored $2.1 million in a lawsuit against a ROM website.

Complaints about Joy-Con drift have previously led to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa apologising for the "inconvenience" and the launch of the company's free repair program. In more recent times, Nintendo America president Doug Bowser has commented about the "battle against" Joy-Con drift - stating how Nintendo is making continuous improvements.