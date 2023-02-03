Nintendo has not exactly made many changes to the Switch user interface or the eShop over the years, but today is different.
If you head over to the Switch eShop, you'll see a new update to the storefront has improved the video game search function. Instead of one column, there are now two columns of search results when you enter a keyword. Here's the updated look:
It means you'll be able to search through the results much quicker - eliminating what you do and don't already have in your Switch digital library - until you find a game that interests you. It's a pretty handy update considering there are now thousands of titles available on the store, and many are released on a weekly basis.
What do you think of this eShop update? How else would you like to see Nintendo improve its digital store? Sound off below.
We're still missing a cart, proper curation, and smoother navigation... get with the times, Nintendo!
Still no cart feature, what a waste. All I want was to be able to purchase multiple titles without continuously having to confirm payments and purchase every time.
Call me the day I can search games by publisher without needing to enter a game's page.
Yeah, we’re hitting about 2012 now!
Grats to Nintendo for reaching parity with the 2007-era PSN Store
And this took Nintendo few years to fix? Every digital store has this literally.
Also they should fix their slow store
That is indeed a small quality-of-life update.
And yet still no ability to sort results alphabetically!
Now that I think about it, Daaaaaaang nintendo is so behind with there store it’s not even funny, classic Nintendo I guess.
It'll be canceled out by it taking even longer to load.
.....Still waiting for when the eShop doesn't take an eternity to load a single page.
@Joeynator3000 Now maybe it only takes half an eternity since we have 2 columns! 😃 Or... you only need to load half the number of pages so at least fewer eternities? 🤔
Ok....but does it still lag?
Nice job Nintendo. Now please add some music to the Switch's e-Shop man. Mainly because the 3DS and Wii U e-Shops will be gone in a few months.
What I love about Nintendo is that they don't waste any time or coin on anything that is not a priority. The website is from 2005 and I love it.
Especially the total lack of social media. Refreshing.
They need faster servers. It takes forever to download anything from the eshop v’s practically anywhere else…
I don't have an Xbox, but I can compare the eShop to the PlayStation store, Steam, and Epic Game Store, and the Nintendo eShop is the least-functional. Slow to load, poor curation, terrible discoverability, absolutely no oversight over what developers are writing in their game descriptions, no user ratings, etc.
At least it's clean.
This is a little much for me. I know I have two eyes, but two rows of content is too overwhelming. Thank god for the slow load times; otherwise, I’d have to stop purchasing games altogether.
It’s still trash to browse. You’re better off using DekuDeals.
@tee-cup Don’t forget about the music!
@JakedaArbok but at least we're going up....
I thought this story would be on the secret button that eliminates all the shovelware but keeps Shovel Knight. That's the good game with shovel in the name.
@tee-cup Then instead of moaning about no music, say you want a cart feature. Simple
At least they aren't changing interface with the next console unlike over what they did with the old EShops
That's it? I clicked on the link because it said improvement. At least faster scrolling? Nintendo, just add a cart, buy all option in wishlist, SOMETHING that makes getting games faster. Sonic could complain, if he was a gamer.
I don't know if anyone else has my problem but PLEASE Nintendo make it so when I search something and spell it wrong, go back and change the (for example) I for an e it doesn't just search "e"!
It astounded me when the Switch's eShop was significantly worse in presentation than the Wii U and 3DS's when it launched, much less somehow still being significantly worse six years later.
Nintendo - "Where we do everything halfway."
It's easy to boast record profits every year when you just pocket the money instead of investing it in the company.
Just add an option where I can not be shown the games I already own... Would speed things up so much, or my dream would be if you visit mark games as "don't show me this again" sick of shovel ware that's on sale all the time just clogging searches
@HammerGalladeBro You actually can if you use the search feature, despite it not being obvious that you can.
@tee-cup out of curiosity why would you need a cast function?
I thought this was a glitch at first lol
I searched for a game and it turned up the one result, and it seems a bit janky when that happens, displaying off to the left side under some of the UI
Wow all of this at 56k. The future is now!
They actually had this update before but for some reason they took it away and now brought it back.
This is what they decide to update? I love you Nintendo but jeez are you terrible at updates!
Customer : the eshop is slow
Nintendo : let's add a word to the banned list!
It is not a big change.
Doesn’t this just mean it runs more slowly?
Switch eshop is pretty tragic in its functionality, but don't forget how much worse the 3DS was...
It took me an hour to download 6 themes from the theme store on the 3DS yesterday.
Nintendo are raking in the money from the eshop but it's very poor management to not improve the transactions. They are definitely leaving money on the table - I use the eshop far less due to finding it frustrating to use/ too many shoddy games infecting my search results/ it being slow and painful to use.
Also, how are we still living in a world where I can theme my 3DS with Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild but not my Switch?
Switch won Nintendo a lot of kudos, but the goodwill is being used up fast with their continued ignorance towards the eshop and digital content.
Discoverability is something that is inherently flawed. More if you have loose doors to enter.
I don't think this will help discoverability, as instead of having to look at one row of results, you have to look at two at the same time.
I still think the news section need a big overhaul, from whatever tools the devs/pubs have being enhanced, to rules to make the channels more valuable and being actively sought out. But when there's 30+ games every week, checking out is almost impossible.
Also, I hope they do this thing Steam does with the button to purchase games.
@Serpenterror What confuses me is that they've already kinda got the functionality for it when you buy multiple DLCs. Just Nintendo I guess.
True the eShop is slow. But if you have a PC or mobile, you don't really need to use it. Just go to the Nintendo website, you'll see all eShop games there.
And you can buy them directly there as well.
Noticed it myself, nice. Of course, I would also like to filter out the purchased items which, especially in my case, can still clog half the list if you're viewing general discounts or somesuch, but to be fair, I don't exactly recall seeing any console storefront offer that so far.
As for other requested perks, gotta love how the collective fandom ends up wishing for less lag and more SFX/music at the same time.😅 At least Switch eShop itself still opens much faster than 3DS one for me (and, regarding my other peeves with the latter, shows a full game list by alphabet as well as actually mark them as purchased in the first place).
@tee-cup "We're still missing a cart"
Every month my credit card bill looks like a gambling addict's cash withdrawal history.
use deku deals, eshop is a nightmare
Dekudeals is still better
The Nintendo eShop: Partying like it's the early 2000's.
blimey lots of critics are venting on this Friday ... so Nintendo are making small useful incremental improvements ... sounds good to me
Especially the shop is below par for even a shop from 2015. The shop is a webpage and with one dev and a front-end guy you should be able to do massive improvements in a fairly short time. Look at Deku Deals, a one-man effort that totally annihilates Nintendos interface and functions. So, it is 100% inexcusable to not have come further, Nintendo.
Not even kidding, this is a HUGE improvement.
But. It's only that huge an improvement because the store always forgets what you were looking at after you purchase or download a title, and you have to search all over again to get to the same spot in a search.
If they were to fix THAT aspect, that would be the real improvement.
@Joeynator3000 Uhhh... sure it isn't your Wi-Fi?
I find it bizarre Nintendo put so much love and effort into their games then when it comes to hardware UI it’s the opposite!
Wish there was a remove bloatware/shovelware filter. Sick of looking through 3000 reduced/offers games to find the x10 1st party games reduced
... Wha... What's next...?? Th...THREE columns?!?!
Nintendo is the worst for anything online. No cart, eshop full of games that look like viruses, There's no way for a refund, eshop lags and if you scroll too fast, it goes back so you have to scroll through again, anything you do online is slower than a 15 year old smart phone and to add friends you need a friend code! It's like they've just discovered online play.
As long as they don't improve overall performance A LOT they can do what they want: It's just not fun browsing the store. It's a pain where the sun doesn't shine.
@moomin
PS store today is actually worse than the eShop. It's so slow it's nearly impossible to use.
@markypickard indie filter would be amazing
Never had that many issues with the e-shop store, sure it's more clunky than the one on the Series X, but I always put that down to the more modest power of the Switch. But still totally usable, and nowhere near the burden some are suggesting on here.
I Need the last sale function
Preferred the Wii U eshop to this, but as has been noted by others, this is terrible compared to other online stores. Sony don't have the best reputation for online, but their PSN store is light years ahead of the Switch's eshop.
Meanwhile they are shutting down the best eShop they have ever made, the Wii U eShop. Hopefully they will just transfer over that eShop on to the Switch, that would be fantastic, is to bad they won't...
It still lags like a son of a gun when you scroll down a bit though 🤣🤣
Nintendo should just hire the guy who does Dekudeals and let him do his thing. They'll sell more games. Everybody wins.
I just want the eShop to run fast and stable
@tee-cup
What are you talking about?
The eShop is perfectly fine! Who doesn't like their storefront experience to feel like your using America Online? Or having your scrolling experience freeze, the reset bringing you back to the start so you can spend another 20 minutes scrolling through 800 shovelware games on sale out of the 900 total games on sale? I sure do love it!
/sarcasm
