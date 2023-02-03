Nintendo has not exactly made many changes to the Switch user interface or the eShop over the years, but today is different.

If you head over to the Switch eShop, you'll see a new update to the storefront has improved the video game search function. Instead of one column, there are now two columns of search results when you enter a keyword. Here's the updated look:

It means you'll be able to search through the results much quicker - eliminating what you do and don't already have in your Switch digital library - until you find a game that interests you. It's a pretty handy update considering there are now thousands of titles available on the store, and many are released on a weekly basis.

What do you think of this eShop update? How else would you like to see Nintendo improve its digital store? Sound off below.