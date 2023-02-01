Players of Disney Dreamlight Valley will have to keep an eye out for a small gold object in the next few weeks when the upcoming update adds Encanto's Mirabel to the game.

It's the golden door knob from the film — which we won't spoil the meaning of! Go watch the movie! At least it makes more sense than Stitch being summoned by socks, too.

A new... door... is opening in #DisneyDreamlightValley 's 3rd Update, "A Festival of Friendship". Keep an eye out for this 'key' to unlocking it! 🚪✨ pic.twitter.com/sxdkKzNX5w February 1, 2023

It seems like the door knob will likely be used to open a new Encanto-themed Realm, as the last update added a Toy Story Realm, and the Realms are accessed through doors.

We don't have an exact release date for the update yet, although we know two things: It's definitely in February, and an Instagram post the other day said that update 3 was "coming in a few short weeks." That would put it at the end of February, although we perhaps disagree on the definition of "a few".