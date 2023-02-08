The latest update is now available for Minecraft and this one is all about quality of life improvements and getting rid of those pesky bugs.

Mojang took to the Minecraft Feedback site yesterday to share what it had been working on in the ver.1.19.60 patch. This message confirmed that 70 community-reported bugs have been squashed this time around among other tweaks, so making your voice heard is still the best way to fix problems in the game.

The full patch notes were shared to the feedback site, highlighting the new quality of life improvements, additional experimental features and some changes on the technical side of things for the "tech savvy players and creators" out there. We have collated all of the notes from the original post and you can check them out below:

Minecraft ver.1.19.60 (7th January, 2023)

Vanilla Parity:

Mobs

Added new Spawn Egg items for Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and Wither mobs, which can be obtained using commands

Polar Bear Spawn Egg colors have changed to distinguish it from the Ghast Spawn Egg

Vex hitboxes are now vertically centered with their models (MCPE-257340)

Vex and Allay now sit properly in Boats and Minecarts (MCPE-164441)

Fixed Vex texture disparity between Bedrock and Java (MCPE-164227)

Slimes and Magma Cubes no longer spawn in spaces that are 2 blocks tall or less (MCPE-46540)

Glow Squid now emit particles when spawned outside of water

Using a Saddle on a tamed Horse, Donkey, or Mule now results in it being equipped (MCPE-83815)

Using Horse Armor on an unarmored, tamed Horse now results in it being equipped (MCPE-163336)

Using a Carpet on a tamed Llama now results in it being equipped (MCPE-163336)

Dispensers can now equip Saddles and Horse Armors to tamed Horses

Dispensers can now equip Saddles and Chests to tamed Mules and Donkeys

Dispensers can now equip Carpets and Chests to tamed Llamas

Dispensers can now equip Saddles to Pigs and Striders

Shears in a Dispenser now only shear one Sheep at a time

Shears in a Dispenser can now shear Snow Golems and Mooshrooms

The Wandering Trader no longer has a chance to offer duplicate Seed trades (MCPE-161780)

Endermen, Skeletons, and Wither Skeletons now only spawn at light level 7 and below (instead of 11 and below) in the Nether (MCPE-163701)

Updated the Skeleton/Zombie Horse's and Donkey/Mule's saddle and chest textures

Villagers will now ensure that rain can pass through the block above them before launching Fireworks when celebrating after a raid victory (MCPE-152386)

Axolotls no longer tick their dry out timer when unloaded (MCPE-131041)

Husks can now fit in a two blocks high space and baby Husks in a one-high space (MCPE-105369)

All mobs are now able to path through Wither Roses (MCPE-159212)

Blocks

Crimson and Warped block sets now have a unique set of sounds

Campfires do not set players and mobs on fire anymore, but still inflict damage (MCPE-98931)

Campfires do not destroy Minecarts and Boats anymore (MCPE-109489)

Bamboo plant placement now behaves the same way as Java Edition; it will no longer grow by clicking on the side of a Bamboo plant with a Bamboo item in-hand (MCPE-99587)

Bamboo sapling no longer replaces double plants when placed (MCPE-99806)

Pumpkins and Melons can now grow on Mycelium and Moss blocks (MCPE-125932)

The Sculk Shrieker block's shriek sound can now be heard at the longer distance of 32 blocks (MCPE-163989)

Respawn Anchor no longer retains its charges if mined with Silk Touch or picked (MCPE-145682)

Beacon effect particles are now transparent (MCPE-17679)

Conduit effect particles are now transparent (MCPE-93728)

Redstone Dust now emits a sound when placed on the ground (MCPE-65423)

Wooden Doors, Iron Doors, Wooden Trapdoors, Iron Trapdoors and Fence Gates now use the same opening and closing sounds as Java Edition

Updated Pressure Plates to have different sound pitches based on their behaviour to match Java Edition

Added a unique click sound for Wooden Buttons to match Java Edition

Changed Frogspawn map color to match Java Edition (MCPE-159715)

Change Bed block map colors to match Java Edition (MCPE-40709)

Changed various blocks’ Map colors to appear correctly match Java Edition (MCPE-19228)

Experimental Features:

In addition to experimental features added in 19.50, several new experimental features are now playable from the upcoming 1.20 update!

Enable the “Next Major Update” toggle in world settings to enable this content

These features are a work in progress and are still in active development. The design and functionality of these features will likely change before they’re released

Please remember: Worlds that have used experimental toggles will always be flagged as “Experimental”. We recommend keeping these experimental worlds as separate copies from your main saves. More information can be found in this article

Mob Heads on Note Blocks

When placing a Mob Head on a Note Block, that Note Block will now play one of the ambient sounds of that mob when played by a player or powered by Redstone!

Piglin Mob Head

Piglins will now drop their heads when killed by a charged Creeper!

Placing the Piglin Head on a Note Block will play one of the Piglin's ambient sounds

The Piglin Head will flap its ears when powered by Redstone on worn by a player!

Bamboo

Added Block of Bamboo, which can be crafted from 9 Bamboo

Added Stripped Block of Bamboo, which can be obtained by using an Axe on a Block of Bamboo

Both Block of Bamboo and Stripped Block of Bamboo can be crafted into 2 Bamboo Planks





Fixes:

Stability and Performance

Fixed a potential crash when gliding through an End Gateway

The game no longer crashes when killing an entity with invalid conditions, functions, or pools entries in its loot table (MCPE-164623)

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when players died while affected with Withering

Fixed a crash on Xbox when the Edit World Button on the Select World Screen had quick successive selections

Fixed a bug that caused players to desync from multiplayer games if they saved and quit after dying and rejoining a game (MCPE-162630)

Gameplay

Fixed a bug causing players’ hitboxes and nameplates to be unaligned when rejoining a world after dying and returning to menu without respawning (MCPE-162630)

Raids now trigger properly when the player with bad omen enters a village while riding/gliding (MCPE-152774)

Fixed an issue where players could fall out of moving blocks when pushed upwards (MCPE-163725)

Fixed an issue where night was being incorrectly skipped if the last player in a game was in the Nether or End

A player entering the Nether or End will now trigger a night skip if all players left in Overworld are sleeping

Fixed a bug where dropping an item and sleeping at the same time would cause the server to hang (MCPE-162989)

Orbs spawned within the same block will merge and combine XP values until orb limit is reached (REALMS-10706)

Mobs

Entities no longer disappear when sent through End Gateways (MCPE-164985)

Ravagers are now able to attack when standing on various partial blocks like Mud (MCPE-162483)

Vex now use a separate charging animation when empty-handed (MCPE-164490)

Vex now render offhand items

Fixed the Vex being incorrectly lit in dark surroundings

Players can no longer see through terrain by riding a Horse, Mule, or Donkey at the edge of a 2-block-tall space

Villagers will now take damage from lightning bolts on Peaceful difficulty, like other mobs

Tropical Fish no longer use surface density limit when spawning underground (MCPE-157485)

Evokers now play a ‘sit’ animation when riding a mount or vehicle (MCPE-43778)

Blocks

Entities no longer get pushed out by Doors activated by Redstone signals (MCPE-158971)

Using the Pick Block functionality on Fern and Grass now selects the correct item in the inventory instead of the first one between them

Using the Pick Block functionality on Acacia Leaves and Dark Oak Leaves now selects the correct item in the inventory instead of the first one between them

Hoppers no longer fail to collect items when trying to pull in multiple item types (MCPE-38963)

Prevent Pistons from re-creating moving blocks that were destroyed mid-move (MCPE-164804)

Blocks that require supporting blocks now appear properly on a Map when placed on partial blocks or above air (MCPE-159713)

Scaffolding now displays particles and produces vibrations when the block under it is destroyed (MCPE-163738)

Stone Walls are now placed correctly in a line when continuously placing them

Levers now produce the same sound effect as Stone Buttons (MCPE-163335)

Items

Fixed item degradation when rapidly attacking mobs (MCPE-157150)

Fixed an issue that prevented some Tripwire Hooks from being valid trades when trading with a Fletcher Villager (MCPE-108195)

Ender Pearls will no longer teleport a sleeping player (MCPE-161189)

Touch Controls

Fixed a bug that prevented items from moving indirectly between Creative Mode inventory and players' extended inventory in Pocket UI (MCPE-164479)

Fixed a problem where the touch d-pad's forward button was not functional when holding the strafe left/right button (MCPE-155199)

The inventory tab will now reset its hover state if the player uses a second input method and hover on another tab

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t interact with toast notifications in Joystick and Crosshair touch controls

The pressing direction of the build button in touch controls will now be visually clicked down instead of up when being pressed (MCPE-162026)

Fixed an issue where players could not remove items by clicking on the inventory items in Classic profile (MCPE-162124)

The touch focus circle has been reactivated with the new touch controls (not in Crosshair mode)

Resolved an issue that pressing the inventory button could interact with the world instead of opening the inventory on some devices (MCPE-154499)

Fixed an issue that players couldn’t scroll the inventory screen when one row was appearing off-screen (MCPE-159870)

Added several levels of intervals for repeat crafting when holding on the crafted items

Removed the camera movement delay when the player swiped from the attack and build buttons in crosshair mode

Fixed inventory screen touch interactions not working properly on Nintendo Switch

The correct tip for dismounting Boats and Minecarts now appears when not using classic touch controls

Toast notifications can now be swiped away on touch devices in-game

Touch Control settings section is no longer visible on Xbox

Graphical

Highlight selection no longer highlights the entire card for transparent objects like saplings

V-sync settings are now properly configured in options (non-ARM devices) (MCPE-110006)

Accessibility

The new Create New World screen is now available for text to speech users. We'd be happy to receive your feedback on it here: aka.ms/cnwnarration

Fixed text to speech enumeration for world on the Play screen, select language in settings screen, select controls in settings screen, and friends in invite friends screen when there are a large number of items in the list

User Interface

Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor was visible and is no longer usable to control the player camera on the HUD screen after exiting the menu screen with a touch while moving the mouse around

Fixed text being slightly off-centered to the left for Furnace, Blast Furnace, and Smoker screens (MCPE-151597)

Feedback button on the main menu will now prompt the player with a modal before redirecting to their web browser

Fixed an issue where text fields would not regain focus after being deselected with a gamepad (MCPE-153842)

Text fields are no longer deselected with second click on them once they are selected

Fixed an issue where user interface elements on the Achievements screen and the new Create New World screen didn't properly trigger sound effects (MCPE-163722)

Added a missing error screen that displays when attempting to create a world with too little available disk space

Fixed the quality of the Mojang Studios logo loading screen on Xbox (MCPE-163036)

Removed extra space around the "open chat" message that appears when entering a world (MCPE-162700)

Fixed an issue that caused the Wandering Trader's trade window to show a profession (MCPE-162576)

Resource packs will now be applied to the world after navigating to another screen before creation

Fixed an issue where some resource packs prompted an error after being downloaded

Android

The screen will no longer automatically turn off while a world is loaded when playing on Android devices

Updated splash screen to be consistent between Android 12+ devices and older devices (MCPE-151413)

Fixed controller input sometimes getting stuck when a controller was disconnected on Android devices

The UI no longer flickers on Android when the on-screen keyboard appears (MCPE-142356)

Realms

New Realm button on the two player Realm info screen now activates correctly

Added a highlight to Realms terms and agreements checkbox when the UI is hovered

Redirect players back to the world selection screen if they choose to leave on the Download Resource Packs prompt

Fixed a bug where the option "Require players to accept resource packs to join" did not reflect the actual state (REALMS-10799)

Fixed erroneously showing previously applied packs on Realms settings screen after a Realm reset

Updated error message for failing to join an owned Realms server that is out of date. New messaging now describes the issue and provides steps to resolve issue





Technical Updates:

Updated Add-On Template Packs

Updated Add-On templates for1.19.60 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available to download at aka.ms/MCAddonPacks



Performance / Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when teleporting players to other dimensions using commands (MCPE-164940)

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the “instant_despawn” component

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading actors

General

Added a content error for the condition that custom blocks with permutations or properties fail to load in non-experimental worlds for JSON formats 1.19.60 and onwards

Ensure Block Permutation Conditions cannot have side effects (i.e. 'math.random', 'math.random_integer', and variable assignment)

Released BlockSelectionBoxComponent outside of experimental toggle in json formats 1.19.60 and higher

Released BlockDisplayNameComponent outside of experimental toggle in json formats 1.19.60 and higher

Ensure Block Permutation Conditions can only use 'query.block_property' Molang Query

Fixed albedo color arrays in texture sets for custom blocks (MCPE-163622)

Recipes

Renamed and converted all Smithing Table recipes to use the newly introduced “minecraft:recipe_smithing_transform” recipe format

Particles

Updated particles documentation with descriptions of new materials and included example particles in the example resource pack

Commands

Executing the ‘/say’ command via the new execute syntax now displays the entity’s name that produced the message (MCPE-161450)

When teleporting a group of leashed mobs using "/tp @e" a far enough distance away to unleash them, all mobs now get properly unleashed (MCPE-159617)

Fixed a bug causing players to not wake up when teleported while sleeping (MCPE-162346)

Running ‘/execute if|unless score’ on a player that doesn’t have a score set will now return false (MCPE-156279)

‘/execute if|unless score’ no longer accepts selectors that can return multiple entities (ie. @e, @a)

Commands (Experimental)

Fixed a bug where the @initiator selector would not work with the Upcoming Creator Features experiment enabled (MCPE-164727)

Components

Released BlockPlacementFilterComponent outside of experimental toggle in JSON formats 1.19.60 and higher

Expanded "minecraft:shooter" component to define multiple projectiles that can specify different projectile definitions and condition filters

Exposed more fields to shooter component to allow for more projectile customization such as throw power, sounds, and whether the attack is a magic attack

Projectiles that teleport their owner will no longer do so while their owner is sleeping (MCPE-161189)

Added "inventory" as a possible "domain" value for the "has_equipment" filter, which allows to check for items stored in the actor's inventory

Added an "equip_item_slot" field to the "interact" component If set, an item held by the player will be equipped to the specified slot upon successful interaction If an item is already present in the specified slot, it will be moved to the player's inventory Equipping an item removes it from the player's inventory, unless the player is in Creative Mode

Players now respond correctly to speed changes using the minecraft:movement component

Actor Filters

Created new actor filters "on_fire", "on_hot_block", "target_distance", and "actor_health"

AI Goals

The "celebrate_survive" AI behavior will now consider the highest rain passable block in addition to sky visibility before firing Fireworks

The "move_outdoors" AI behavior will now consider the highest rain passable block in addition to sky visibility when searching for a place to consider as being outdoors

Exposed new data parameters for the "trade_with_player" AI behavior to specify such things as the conditions that need to be met for the goal to start and the max distance the mob can be from its trading player before exiting the goal

Particle Effects

Fixed a bug causing particles with collision and "expire_on_contact" to not expire when collided

Added support for mixed color blending on particle effects

Molang

Added new Molang query.is_local_player to allow detection of the current player

Fixed a bug where dividing any value in Molang by a dynamically determined negative variable resulted in a division by a positive (absolute) value instead This is a Molang Versioned Change that only takes effect for Molang expressions in packs that use a min_engine_version of 1.19.60 or higher



API (Experimental)

Entities/Players/SimulatedPlayer: Fire, levels, experience, and more

Entity Added method setOnFire(seconds: number, useEffects?: boolean = true): boolean)which sets an entity on fire (if it is not in water or rain) Added method extinguishFire(useEffects?: boolean = true): void which extinguishes the fire If an entity is on fire, you can call getComponent('minecraft:onfire')on it, which returns an object of type EntityOnFireComponent, which has a property onFireTicksRemaining Fixed a bug where viewDirectionwould return the direction from the previous tick Fixed a bug where getEntitiesFromViewDirectionwould use the direction from the previous tick Fixed a bug where getBlockFromViewDirectionwould use the direction from the previous tick Fixed a bug where headLocationwould return the location from the previous tick Fixed a bug where the getEffect method could return an invalid Effect (and another case where an Effect could become invalid after a new Effect was added) Added method getEffectswhich returns an array of all active effects on the entity

EntityHealthComponent Fixed a bug where health could be modified on dead entities (MCPE-130687)

Player Added function addLevels(amount: number): number - Adds/Removes level to/from the player and returns the current level of the player Added function addExperience(amount: number): number - Adds/Removes experience to/from the player and returns the current experience of the player Added function resetLevel(): void - Resets the level of the player Added function getTotalXp(): number - Gets the total experience of the player Added read-only property level - Gets the level of the player Added read-only property xpEarnedAtCurrentLevel - Gets the experience earned at the current level of the player Added read-only property totalXpNeededForNextLevel - Gets the total experience required for the current level of the player

Simulated Player Added property isSprinting- Used to get or set if the sprinting state of the simulated player is set to true

Added function respawn()- Respawns the SimulatedPlayer if it's dead

Added function disconnect()- Removes the SimulatedPlayer from the world

Blocks & Redstone

Added function getRedstonePower(): number- Gets the Redstone signal strength of the Block if it is part of a circuit, otherwise returns undefined

Fill Block APIs

Added function dimension.fillBlocks(begin: BlockLocation, end: BlockLocation, block: BlockPermutation | BlockType, options?: BlockFillOptions): number Fills an area between begin and end with block of type block. Returns number of blocks placed

Added new interface BlockFillOptions with member matchingBlock?: BlockPermutation | BlockType Used with fillBlocks to apply additional options, such as only filling blocks matching matchingBlock



Command to script message passing

Added the '/scriptevent' command as part of the Beta APIs experiment. This is what will trigger events.scriptEventReceive events (see below) Usage: /scriptevent <messsageId: string> [message: ???] messageId must be namespaced, use of the minecraft namespace is invalid (e.g. "/scriptevent give:coal", "/scriptevent my_scripts:spawn_sheep") message is optional, with a max length of 256 characters

events.scriptEventReceive Added system event events.scriptEventReceive Added read-only property id: String- The namespaced ID of the event Added read-only property message: String- The content of the message the event was sent with Added read-only property sourceBlock: Block- The command block that triggered/executed the command call if applicable, otherwise undefined Added read-only property sourceEntity: Entity- The player/entity that executed the command call if applicable, otherwise undefined Added read-only property initiator: Entity- The player that caused an NPC to execute the command call if applicable, otherwise undefined Added read-only property sourceType: MessageSourceType- The type of source the event was triggered by subscribe()can filter by valid namespace string using the ScriptEventMessageFilterOptions class

ScriptEventMessageFilterOptions Added ScriptEventMessageFilterOptions class Added property namespaces: string[]- An array of namespaces to filter on



Item Stacks

ContainerSlot Added class ContainerSlot- Used to directly manipulate items stored within a container Renamed entity property viewVectorto viewDirection and now returns Vector3 Renamed entity function getEntitiesFromViewVectorto getEntitiesFromViewDirection Renamed entity function getBlockFromViewVectorto getBlockFromViewDirection

Container Added function getSlot(slot: number): ContainerSlot- Returns the slot at the given container slot index Added function clearItem(slot: number): void- Clears the item at the given slot index Added function clearAll(): void- Clears all items in the container Made the itemStackargument of function setItem optional - If not provided, the slot is cleared Added event events.playerSpawn- Fires when a player spawns in the world Renamed event events.entityCreateto world.events.entitySpawn. This event no longer fires for players



Refactored and Improved Player events

PlayerJoinEvent Added read-only property playerId- The unique ID of the player that joined the world Added read-only property playerName- The name of the player that joined the world Removed property player

PlayerLeaveEvent Added read-only property playerId- The unique ID of the player that left the world



Say/Tell/sendMessage APIs

Renamed IRawMessage to RawMessage for naming consistency

RawMessage Changed the signature of property withfrom (string[] | RawMessage)[]? to (string[] | RawMessage)?



Scoreboard get/set value APIs

Scoreboard Added setScore(ScoreboardObjective, ScoreboardIdentity, Number) Added getScore(ScoreboardObjective, ScoreboardIdentity)

ScoreboardObjective Added setScore(ScoreboardIdentity, Number) Added getScore(ScoreboardIdentity) Added removeParticipant(ScoreboardIdentity)

ScoreboardIdentity Added setScore(ScoreboardObjective, Number) Added getScore(ScoreboardObjective) Added removeFromObjective(ScoreboardObjective)



EntityHurtEvent updates

Added read-only property damageSource: EntityDamageSource - Gets information about the damage source

EntityDamageSource Added property cause: EntityDamageCause - Gets the damage cause Added property damagingEntity?: Entity - Gets the damaging Entity Added property damagingProjectile?: Entity - Gets the damaging projectile Entity Added function applyDamage(amount: number, source?: EntityDamageSource): boolean - Applies damage to the Entity and returns the result of the operation



Are you still playing Minecraft on Switch? Build your thoughts on the game in the comments below!