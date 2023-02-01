To kick off the month of February, Nintendo made a low-key announcement on social media - announcing the release of Minecraft: Deluxe Collection on the Nintendo Switch.

This digital version of Minecraft will set you back $39.99 USD (or your regional equivalent). It includes the base game, select downloadable content, 1600 Minecoins, six maps (including the Super Mario Mash-up), three skin packs, a texture pack, five character creator items and three emotes. Here's a description (via Nintendo.com):

"Experience all the different ways to explore, survive, and build in Minecraft with Minecraft: Deluxe Collection! Browse endless community created content in the Minecraft Marketplace, discover new play styles through different maps, and express yourself with Character Creator items and emotes. Gather your friends or gear up for a solo mission, you’re ready for all the many ways to play Minecraft! "The Deluxe Collection includes this added content in addition to Minecraft: 1600 Minecoins; six maps (Super Mario Mash-up, Skyblock One Block, Hacker Tools, Pets Collection, Parkour Spiral, and Original Bed Wars); three skin packs (Spy Mobs, Cute Anime Teens, and Cute Mob Skins), one texture pack (Clarity), five Character Creator items, and three emotes."

pic.twitter.com/iawzVdwQrL Experience all the different ways to explore, survive, and build in Minecraft with Minecraft: Deluxe Collection—out now on #NintendoSwitch ! Includes Minecraft, 1600 Minecoins, Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, and more! https://t.co/e2wnkhklo3 January 31, 2023

The Minecraft: Deluxe Collection was made available on the Xbox Store and Windows Store app last December. PlayStation also got it then. You can learn more about the MInecraft: Deluxe Collection on the official game website.